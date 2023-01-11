Article Audio:

Back in early November of 2021, we wrote an editorial urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to honor a request from two local state legislators and representatives from the St. Clare’s retirees for a five-minute meeting to discuss their situation.

Four months later, in March 2022, we reiterated the request for a meeting, which the governor still hadn’t fulfilled.

We understand the governor is very busy and that she’s always getting requests from some constituency or another for a few minutes of her time to address their particular pressing issue.

But in all that time, while more than 1,100 retirees were waiting for some kind of government intervention to help them recover some of their lost pension, the governor found time to campaign extensively across the state, attend sporting events, travel out of state and give speeches.

All the while, this group of local constituents was suffering from a situation that the state helped facilitate and for which no one with power had come forward to provide a solution.

A push from Hochul would be invaluable in moving the ball forward, and maybe across the goal line, if only she’d take a few minutes to listen to the retirees’ concerns in person, understand what they’re going through, and act.

Now here we are in January 2023, and we’re finally getting word that the governor has verbally committed to meet with the retirees.

Sen. Jim Tedisco used a handshake opportunity with the governor as she was entering the state Assembly chamber on Tuesday to deliver her State of the State message to make yet another pitch for a meeting.

Tedisco’s spokesman said Wednesday the senator knew he had a short amount of time to get Hochul a message of importance about his district, and that “he took the opportunity to ask her if the St. Clare’s pensioners can get a few minutes of time on her busy schedule to meet.”

He said the governor’s response was, “certainly, certainly.”

OK, governor, now you’re on the record. Let’s hope you just weren’t just paying lip service to the senator as you moved through the crowd to give your speech. Let’s hope that “certainly, certainly,” was a sincere agreement to meet.

Tedisco and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara have been among those seeking a meeting for the retirees for the past 16 months. The group’s president, Mary Hartshorne, has also been calling the governor’s office regularly to try to set up a meeting.

Yet so far, no meeting.

If the Catholic Church’s plan is to put off the pensioners until they all die off so it won’t have to pay them, the ploy might just work if this is allowed to drag on.

Only someone of the governor’s stature can get talks moving and secure some relief.

Now that Hochul has committed to a meeting, it’s time for her to commit to a date and time.

To continue to blow off the pensioners after all this time would be a dereliction of her duty as a representative for all New Yorkers.

Get your people to get on the phone, governor, and get this done.

