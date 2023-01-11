Pelicans big underdogs in Boston; high-scoring ACC affair: Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 11)

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 11:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Celtics -9 over Pelicans

The odds/bet: -110 ($22 to win $20)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:40 p.m. (BSNO)

Our take: The injury list for the Pels didn’t seem to matter much in Washington on Monday night, but don’t let that fool you. The Celtics are a whole different kind of animal.

Boston has won seven of its past eight games, and they have done so with injuries of their own. However, it appears as if Marcus Smart (11.1 points per game and 7.2 assists) will be back after missing earlier in the week, and he could present a problem for CJ McCollum.

And if you think giving New Orleans a ton of points is a sure thing, think again. It hasn’t happened often, but when the Pelicans are underdogs of 5½ or more this season, they are 0-4 against the spread. They’re also 8-11 this season overall against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 12-9.

HIGH-SCORING ACC GAME

The play: NCAA men’s basketball, over 140 in Virginia Tech at Syracuse

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ACC Network, YES Network, ESPN+)

Our take: This should be a super competitive game to the end – dare we say overtime? Syracuse just finished off a run of scoring 78 or more points in six straight games, while the Hokies have put up 74 or more in four of their last six games.

In fact, these teams have only scored fewer than 70 points in a game eight combined times all season.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Cavaliers -2.5 over Jazz (LOST $33)

NBA player prop: Heat’s Jimmy Butler over 26.5 points (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$69.90 (3-1)

Total for January: +$122.90 (12-7)

Total for 2023: +$122.90 (12-7)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

