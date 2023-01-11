Amsterdam’s 5th annual SoupFest returns this Saturday

AMSTERDAM — The city’s 5th Annual SoupFest will take place this Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at a variety of bars and restaurants. Attendees will be able to purchase a 3 ounce sample of soup for $1 at participating establishments.

“It’s one of my personal favorites, because I love soup,” Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti said. “Every time we do an event that features our restaurants in the city, it’s a big boost for the restaurants, and it’s a great time for the people who live in our city and the people who come to our city for the event. It’s just a wonderful way of making sure people get to try the great culinary spots we have in town.”

Soup guides, which include a list of all soups, entertainment specials and a map of participating businesses, will be available at each location.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite soups online. Businesses that receive the most votes for “Best Soup in The City” and “Most Unique Soup in The City” will receive a trophy. Only votes cast online after noon on the day of the event will qualify.

“It’s always been very successful, it brings business to those small businesses, it gets people to travel around our city.” Cinquanti said. “This year, we’ve got some new ones, brand new restaurants opening up which I’m very excited about, who had not participated in the event before. It’s just a real good way of meeting up with old friends and making new ones.”

While Cinquanti hopes the weather cooperates, he explained that even if it does not, soup is great to eat when it is cold out.

“Soup is a great thing to eat in January,” Cinquanti said. “These restaurants go all out and prepare the best possible soup to be part of this contest. It’s a win-win situation for everybody.”

This year’s SoupFest will be the city’s largest yet, according to Michele Pawlik, the assistant director of the city’s Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department. More than 20 locations are participating with over 30 different kinds of soup.

“We decided, who doesn’t love soup?” Pawlik said. “So, we contacted all the restaurants. Everybody loved the idea. Our biggest thing is with it is, we just want people to know what’s here. They are all family-owned restaurants. We want people to know this is here, right in your backyard. These city-wide events have just been a gem, I would say.”

Most of the participating restaurants are within walking distance from each other. Pawlik explained anyone could park on the south side and walk to a number of restaurants in that area, or park their car on Forrest Avenue and easily visit restaurants in that neighborhood.

“Come out, come to Amsterdam,” Pawlik said. “Enjoy a day here in the city. Try the different soups. Check out the restaurants, their menus, their specials, and just have a fun day here in the City of Amsterdam.”

Participants in this year’s SoupFest are:

Lorenzo’s Southside

Guge’s Dogs

Jerks Tavern

Evolve Eatery

Parillo’s Armory Grill

Southside Slices

Domadi’s Deli

American Legion Post 701

Polish American Veterans

Europa Cafe

Tuman’s Restaurant

Creekside Tavern

Lyon Street Bar and Grill

Rockton House

Five Corners Deli

Schotts Tavern

Russo’s Bar & Grill

G’s Famous Lemon Cookies

Sharp Shooters and

Joe’s Family

