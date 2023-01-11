Family Feud says: NY Lottery’s Yolanda Vega, family members, to play the Feud

Article Audio:

FAMILY FEUD – Retired New York Lottery announcer Yolanda Vega is set to appear soon with family members on the Family Feud game show.

Vega is set to appear Feb. 2 along with her daughters Rebecca Vega and Gabriella Gordon and son-in-law Nicholas Gordon, and niece Ana Ramos, a show representative said.

Vega retired from the lottery last year after 32 years of service and was known for her work hosting lottery drawings, including her signature announcement of her name. She and her family are from Brooklyn, according to the show.

Family Feud is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey and airs locally on WRGB, CBS6 weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

The Vega family also won’t be the only family of local interest to be on Family Feud. The Logan family, of Canajoharie, is set to appear. Watch later this week for more on their upcoming appearance.

Vega’s upcoming appearance was first reported by The Albany Times Union.

