Haegerstrand, Cooper lead UAlbany women’s basketball to hard-earned win over Bryant

TROY — There are games in which good players make plays. And UAlbany’s women’s basketball team is thankful it has so many good players.

Wednesday night, however, it wasn’t the usual scoring distribution the Great Danes are used to. Just two players — Helene Haegerstrand and Kayla Cooper — did the bulk of the scoring, but the other players contributed key moments in UAlbany’s 63-50 win over Bryant at Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex.

UAlbany (5-0 America East, 11-8 overall) jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but then Bryant (0-5, 5-12) did what it has done all season and chipped away. The Bulldogs even went ahead 32-28 at halftime.

“It’s always frustrating when it’s not clicking, and they’re getting their looks they want to,” Haegerstrand said. “We just had to toughen up on defense. It’s also what we do well and it’s the one thing we can fix real quick.”

But UAlbany, which coach Colleen Mullen has maintained isn’t usually a good third-quarter team, turned in its second straight solid third quarter to regain the lead, 45-41, entering the fourth.

“I think it’s just our experience, the veteran group, their commitment to each other, and they want to win,” Mullen said of the team’s third-quarter performance.

Haegerstrand finished with a game- and season-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Kayla Cooper added a double-double of 22 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, and a season-high 11 rebounds. No other Great Dane reached double figures, and the team’s leading scorer, Ellen Hahne, who entered averaging over 14 points per game, was held to three on 1-of-5 shooting.

“Kayla stepped up in getting rebounds,” Mullen said. “Helene got hurt in the first half, and she fought through for her teammates.”

Bryant had its final lead, 39-38, when Mullen put Fatima Lee — usually the fourth reserve — into the lineup. Lee ran the point confidently and hit a big 3-pointer to put UAlbany ahead 43-39 with 2:12 left in the third.

“When you bring in Fatima Lee and she hits a 3, and her defense was better,” Mullen said. “Ellen wasn’t getting the looks, they were locked in on her. They were limiting her touches everywhere, even in the zone. It wasn’t her day to get those looks, but she did everything else on the defensive end.”

Haegerstrand started the fourth with a 12-foot jump shot and a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to make it 50-41. UAlbany then gradually pulled away to such a point that it emptied its bench with just under 1:30 left.

“At the end, we just wanted to win real bad,” Haegerstrand said.

“I truly feel like I can call any play, and it comes down to players executing it and players making plays, and our players today made more plays,” Mullen said.

