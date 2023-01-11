High Schools: O’Hanlon leads Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win

Allison O’Hanlon knocked down 10 3-pointers to lead Duanesburg girls’ basketball past Canajoharie 76-50 in Western Athletic Conference action.

O’Hanlon finished with a game-high 38 points, while Hannah Mulhern turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Moses also filled up the stat sheet for the Eagles with 13 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and six steals.

Charlotte Nare led the Cougars with 20 points.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal a 48-37 win over Northville. Mia Wylie led the Golden Knights with 22 points, while Hannah Hoffman had a team-high 12 points for the Falcons.

Mayfield held Schoharie to single digits in three of four quarters in a commanding 80-22 victory. The Panthers’ Cloey Dopp led all scorers with 20 points, while Jaidyn and Abigail Chest added 16 and 11, respectively.

Grace O’Brien dropped 21 points to lead Galway past Middleburgh 55-21. Amber Kolpakas added another 10 points for the Golden Eagles. Payton Yung paced the Knights with 10 points.

OESJ’s Anderson Eggleston broke out in the second quarter as the Lady Wolves beat Fort Plain 48-19. Eggleston had 14 of her game-high 29 points to lead OESJ into halftime ahead 26-9.

Greenwich charged past Stillwater 75-27 in Wasaren League action. Adrianna Rojas dropped 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished five assists for the Witches. Norah Niesz added 17 points, six steals and four assists, Brooke Kuzmich had 13 points and five assists and Grace Autiello had nine points, four assists and four steals. Miranda Price scored 19 points for the Warriors.

Ella Zecca led a trio of Mechanicville players in double figures as the Red Raiders took down Hoosick Falls 50-28. Zecca had 14 points, Allie Kenyon had 12 and Sophia Tamasi added 10. Mackenan Robinson paced the Panthers with 10 points.

EAGLES PREY ON COUGARS

Duanesburg boys’ basketball held Canajoharie to three first-half points en route to a 78-28 Western Athletic Conference win.

The Eagles’ Jeffrey Mulhern scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter as his team ran out to a 29-0 lead. Ryan Martin finished with 14 points for Duanesburg, while Michael Leak and Kyle Williams contributed 12 and 11, respectively.

Antonio Fairley scored 17 points for Canajoharie.

Zakahria Archie and Jaquare Jones led Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons past Northville 65-45. Archie scored 22 points and Jones added another 18 — the duo knocked down 6 combined 3-pointers. Jacob Frank had 23 points for the Falcons.

Galway came out of halftime strong and knocked off Middleburgh 46-38. Casey Clarke led the Golden Eagles with 15 points. The Knights’ Troy Cammer had a game-high 20 points in the loss.

Fort Plain withstood a second-half push from OESJ to secure a 55-43 victory. Austin VanGorder had 13 points for the Hilltoppers, and Stephen Gray and Corbin Sardina added 10 apiece. Colten Christensen scored a game-high 21 points for the Wolves.

Trevor Ruberti scored 21 points to lead Mayfield past Schoharie 56-44. Cameron Abdella added another 12 for the Panthers, knocking down three 3-pointers. Preston DiGiovanni led the Indians with 19 points, including five field goals from behind the arc.

Fonda-Fultonville picked up a 57-37 win on the road at Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Jackson Cusack led all scorers with 22 points, while Nate Mycek added 10. Riley Wilson scored all eight of his points for the Braves in the fourth quarter, shooting 6 for 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch. Dayne Coates scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Voorheesville edged out Cohoes 58-55 in Colonial Council action. Senior Carson Carrow scored 38 points for the Blackbirds, including five 3-pointers. Marquay Tankslay led the Tigers with 22 points.

BORAK, STREAKS KEEP ROLLING

Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey won its third straight on the road at Bethlehem 2-0.

After two scoreless frames, the Blue Streaks’ Payton Borak scored for the fifth-consecutive game, assisted by Hunter Bradley and Jake Badar. Badar then set up Charlie Oke for the second.

Xander Clarke had 29 saves in the shutout, while Rory Cairns made 32 saves for the Eagles.

Queensbury continued the strong start to its season with a 10-1 win over CBA in the first of two games at Glens Falls Recreation Center. The Spartans’ Tanner Fearman scored a hat trick and provided an assist in the game. Ethan Kelsey also had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while Keegan Lozier had two goals and an assist.

Dom Waters scored for the Brothers in the third period, assisted by Pat Ferenac. In net for CBA, Marshall Cohen made 24 saves, and Sasha Hoffman stopped 12 shots in relief in the third. Jacob Fanciullo made 16 saves for Queensbury in the victory.

In the late game, Adirondack knocked off the Capital District Jets 4-3 in overtime.

