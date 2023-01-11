Images: Firefighters battle Rotterdam house fire early Wednesday (4 photos)

ROTTERDAM – Firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday at a home in Rotterdam.

All occupants made it out safely.

The fire broke out at 1141 Trinity Ave.

Firefighters fought the blaze at one point from the roof as flames broke through, but were then forced off.

Firefighters from South Schenectady, Carmen and other departments responded.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

