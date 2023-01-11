Johnson, McCollum remain day-to-day ahead of Siena men’s basketball’s western New York trip

LOUDONVILLE — Siena has found ways to win games this season with key players unavailable.

The Saints might need to continue to do that this weekend to keep their grip on first place in the MAAC men’s basketball standings.

Ahead of the team’s annual trip to western New York to take on Canisius and Niagara, Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said it’s unclear if point guard Javian McCollum (back) and wing player Jayce Johnson (knee) will be available to play.

“They’ll be day-to-day until Friday morning, until [head athletic trainer Greg Dashnaw] tells me . . . Jayce can or can’t [play] and Javian can or can’t [play],” Maciariello said Wednesday during a session with area reporters. “But, as of right now, I’m preparing with neither of them, just because we need to practice and I don’t want to have to worry about pulling guys in and out — and, [then], certain guys that may have to play more minutes aren’t getting the rotations and the reps they need in practice.”

Siena, which is 5-0 in MAAC play, plays Friday at Niagara before a Sunday visit to Canisius. Niagara is off to a 4-2 start in conference play, while Canisius — a club Siena beat earlier this season — is at 2-4 in MAAC contests.

Johnson has missed Siena’s last three games, while McCollum missed the second half of Siena’s win last Friday against Saint Peter’s and all of Siena’s victory Sunday against Rider. McCollum is Siena’s leading scorer on the season at 16 points per game, while Johnson has averaged 7.8 points.

One way or another, Andrew Platek — a starting perimeter player — said the Saints will be ready to try to keep their league mark perfect.

“We’re going to approach every game with the players that we have. I hope Javion and Jayce are back. If they’re not, we’ll do our best to win without them, to compete without them,” Platek said. “We’ve shown it so far that we can win [when missing players], but it will definitely help if those guys are back. I want to make that crystal clear: We’re trying to get them back and healthy so we can have a very successful season.”

Only two Siena players — Platek and Jared Billups — have appeared in all of the team’s games to this point. While some Saints logged DNPs due to coach’s decision, Siena has had several key members of its playing rotation miss at least one game due to injury or illness. Starting center Jackson Stormo, who missed Siena’s first game of the season, credited the team’s depth for being able to make up for a missing teammate, but also said the club’s attitude has played a major role.

“We just have a team of guys who want to win more than anything, and they’re going to do whatever it takes,” said Stormo, the reigning MAAC Player of the Week.

“I think it’s a credit to who these guys are as people,” Maciariello said.

Platek said the Saints’ success in the non-conference season helped, too.

“I definitely think our non-conference schedule has helped. We played some really tough teams and we had some really big wins,” said Platek, whose club won games against high-major foes Florida State and Seton Hall back in November. “I think that kind of gave us the confidence that we could go into any game in conference knowing we could win. But I think it’s that next-man-up mentality. Injuries are going to happen through the course of a season. We’ve lost some of our key guys, but our bench players have stepped up and really filled these roles really well while our starters have been hurt.”

Siena has won its last six games. The Saints are a game ahead of second-place Iona in the MAAC standings, while Niagara is the only other MAAC team better than .500 in conference action.

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports