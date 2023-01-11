Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Two, from readers in Ballston Spa and Amsterdam

Article Audio:

U.S. right to stand up against Russia



In his letter to the Gazette on Dec. 27 (“Time for Ukraine to negotiate with Putin,”) Jim Callahan seems to blame Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for all the death and destruction in his country. After all, Zelenskyy is a Nazi, right?

Well Putin may have said that, but he also has said his goal is to re-establish the Russian Empire like Peter the Great.

That is why European countries are uniting to aid Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty.

If they surrender Ukraine to the Russian dictator, who will be next?

After World War II Russia took over and controlled over a dozen formerly independent countries in Europe.

After many years they regained their independence and formed a defensive alliance, NATO, to protect themselves against future Russian aggression.

Putin remained angry about losing that empire and invaded Ukraine in February because he thought he could get away with it. Hitler thought he could get away with it, too.

Zelenskyy came to the United States seeking aid to defend his people from an evil aggressor trying to destroy his country, just as that old rock star Winston Churchill came to seek U.S. aid when Hitler’s Nazis were trying to destroy Britain.

Mr. Callahan’s comparison of NATO with Canada and Mexico is invalid because the United States did not take over and control those countries after World War II, so they never needed a defensive alliance to protect them from us.

Putin won’t negotiate with Ukraine anyway.

He can’t admit he was wrong.

Tom Holland

Ballston Spa

We must maximize our compassion



Recently, submerged in the devastating news of the snowstorm’s impact on the residents of Buffalo and the surrounding area, we learned of the extreme acts of kindness extended to so many of those crippled by the storm who were trying to survive.

Help them. Do what you can. Invite strangers into your home for shelter, heat, and food.

Compassion is a defining characteristic of humans, along with curiosity and creativity. We survive and thrive as communities by extending compassion to our neighbors.

Gov. Abbott of Texas bused 139 asylum seekers from Texas to Washington, D.C. on a freezing Christmas Eve and dropped them outside Vice President Harris’s residence, all without winter clothing. An act of compassion? An act of political retribution?

Gov. Abbott deserves respect for his fortitude and dedication after a horrific accident at the age of 26 when, while out running, a tree fell on him and left him paralyzed in his legs.

I’ll assume many people over the years have given him help and compassion as he deals with his disability. But does shipping families with young children without winter clothing into freezing temperatures of a major storm acknowledge in any way the help he has received over many years?

Why must so many politicians minimize the role of compassion?

Don Cooper

Amsterdam

