Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Two, from readers in Ballston Spa and Amsterdam

U.S. right to stand up against Russia
In his letter to the Gazette on Dec. 27 (“Time for Ukraine to negotiate with Putin,”) Jim Callahan seems to blame Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for all the death and destruction in his country. After all, Zelenskyy is a Nazi, right?
Well Putin may have said that, but he also has said his goal is to re-establish the Russian Empire like Peter the Great.
That is why European countries are uniting to aid Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty.
If they surrender Ukraine to the Russian dictator, who will be next?
After World War II Russia took over and controlled over a dozen formerly independent countries in Europe.
After many years they regained their independence and formed a defensive alliance, NATO, to protect themselves against future Russian aggression.
Putin remained angry about losing that empire and invaded Ukraine in February because he thought he could get away with it. Hitler thought he could get away with it, too.
Zelenskyy came to the United States seeking aid to defend his people from an evil aggressor trying to destroy his country, just as that old rock star Winston Churchill came to seek U.S. aid when Hitler’s Nazis were trying to destroy Britain.
Mr. Callahan’s comparison of NATO with Canada and Mexico is invalid because the United States did not take over and control those countries after World War II, so they never needed a defensive alliance to protect them from us.
Putin won’t negotiate with Ukraine anyway.
He can’t admit he was wrong.
Tom Holland
Ballston Spa
We must maximize our compassion
Recently, submerged in the devastating news of the snowstorm’s impact on the residents of Buffalo and the surrounding area, we learned of the extreme acts of kindness extended to so many of those crippled by the storm who were trying to survive.
Help them. Do what you can. Invite strangers into your home for shelter, heat, and food.
Compassion is a defining characteristic of humans, along with curiosity and creativity. We survive and thrive as communities by extending compassion to our neighbors.
Gov. Abbott of Texas bused 139 asylum seekers from Texas to Washington, D.C. on a freezing Christmas Eve and dropped them outside Vice President Harris’s residence, all without winter clothing. An act of compassion? An act of political retribution?
Gov. Abbott deserves respect for his fortitude and dedication after a horrific accident at the age of 26 when, while out running, a tree fell on him and left him paralyzed in his legs.
I’ll assume many people over the years have given him help and compassion as he deals with his disability. But does shipping families with young children without winter clothing into freezing temperatures of a major storm acknowledge in any way the help he has received over many years?
Why must so many politicians minimize the role of compassion?
Don Cooper
Amsterdam
TIK Tok for who the bell tolls?
Important point about the recent discovery of classified files. At the time Biden was a VP and does not have the authority to declassify information and files. Trumps files were declassified. Almost seems like he set up the D.S. swamp. Think about how he forced the SCOTUS to rule on the issue. He set a presidency to trap the corrupt politicians.
Great news from congress getting rid of the IRS and tax policy, I am sure the senate and Biden will not go along with it. But ask the average tax payer if they support this idea and I think you will see their support for this kind of bill.
The border was not a topic during the debates in 2020 because the border had the lowest illegal crossings in 40 years, Mexico was guarding the border, the wall was being constructed. Now just a short two years later it is a disaster all thanks to sleepy Joe and doing nothing Kamala. They tried to bait and switch the issue in ElPaso by cleaning up the illegals sleeping on the streets, the garbage, the chaos. The internet is a wonderful thing because they have video proof of how bad it was before he got there.
Look at how feverishly they are trying to protect the central bank system and keep the other nations using the central bank. If other countries drop the C.B. the money laundering system is destroyed , all the agencies and propaganda is defunded.
Another great discovery drop from twitter Scott Gotlieb being exposed big Pharma and FDA. Gotlieb told CNBC viewers that the vaccine said the vaccine was better than natural immunity. Think about all the people who got the vaccines that will endure med
Remember when the the WHO director said some countries will use the vaccine to kill their children. HMM starting to come together TIK …TOK..
Big parma caught using Nigerian children as guinea pigs running test on them. This is all leading up to a bigger story about the Greta reset of the elite.
The more this information comes out the more the conspiracy theories are being proven to be the truth.
Another interesting look at the comparison in regards to the investigation of Jan.6 to the BLM riots.
left wing- 500+ BLM riots—- right wing – Jan.6
20 + murders. zero
hundreds of small business destroyed zero
150 federal buildings damaged one
$1B – 2B in damages 1.5 million
2,037 officers assaulted 140 assaulted
protesters bailed out protester killed and kept in solitary cell
encouraged by media & political figures encouraged by fringe group and agitators
downplayed by media exaggerated by media
almost no investigation congress investigated for 18 months
Interesting disparity wouldn’t you agree?
Mr. Brandon 🤡 maybe you need more bran in your diet. The riots you speak of were all handled locally in each State. People who broke the law were arrested and are or will have their day in court. The insurrectionists of Jan. 6th have or will have their day in court also. Trying to explain away Jan. 6th with BLM is just plain ignorant. I know you remaining stupid for Trump is your goal, but it’s so sad to see so many Americans who buy into that bubble you live in. I hope your loved ones read what you write and have an intervention before it’s too late. Do you own a gun?