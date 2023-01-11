Music and community events set for Dr. King Celebration Weekend in Saratoga Springs

On the calendar, only one day is labeled as Martin Luther King Jr. Day: the third Monday of January. It’s one day off of school, one day off of work, and, more importantly, one day to commemorate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This weekend, however, Saratoga Springs will be dedicating not one, not two, but four days to the federal holiday with its annual Dr. King Celebration Weekend.

The celebration, which first took place over 20 years ago, will be held Friday through Monday and hosted by MLK Saratoga, a community-based organization. Both the organization and weekend celebration aim to promote Dr. King’s values and goals of anti-racism, equity, inclusivity and social justice through community events and dialogue.

“We’re not going to create that beloved community, we’re not going to achieve real equity and justice by celebrating one day a year,” said Hollyday Hammond, treasurer for MLK Saratoga. “This is ongoing, continuous work, and it’s inextricably linked to building community.”

The Dr. King Celebration Weekend will kick off on Friday at the Holiday Inn with a More Music, Less Violence show. The performance, hosted by local musician DJ Hollyw8d, will consist of several artists, including Saratoga Springs’ first poet laureate Joseph Bruchac, motown pop/funk band Doc Horton & The Jay St. Band, and singers Quady Rouse, Kourtnee Simmons and more.

“This weekend will definitely be one for the books,” said Mario Johnson, better known as DJ Hollyw8d. “Being able to just come together as a community — with all ethnicities, all backgrounds, a very diverse group of people — to just remember that we are all human beings at the end of the day and we all want to be respected and loved and shown love.”

The celebration will continue through the weekend with more music, presentations, panel discussions and workshops at various venues around Saratoga, such as Pitney Meadows Community Farm, Caffe Lena, and Temple Sinai.

Additionally, the Saratoga Public Library has partnered with other local businesses and leaders to present numerous activities through the weekend, including service projects with the MoonCatcher Project and Saratoga Pride, and discussions on African-American folktale, restorative justice in schools and the consequences of urban renewal in Saratoga Springs.

“We are excited about this year’s offerings,” said Jennifer Ogrodowski, the head of adult services at the Saratoga Public Library. “Collaborating with organizations like MLK Saratoga amplifies the work and opportunities that both the libraries and community organizations offer.”

Saratoga Performing Arts Center will also open its gates Saturday evening for the powerful conversation, Greatest Love of All: The Roots & Revolution of Black Women in Pop. The event will be led by author Danyel Smith and Skidmore College professors Emmanuel Balogun and Tammy Owens, with a performance by artist D. Colin. The discussion will center around the often overlooked and maligned history of Black women’s contributions to American pop music, inspired by Smith’s book “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.”

By acknowledging and appreciating Black women’s “genius” legacies in music, Owens hopes that people will begin to recognize the need to listen and reach out to all Black women who, she says, can tend to be overlooked and maligned in general society.

“In order for any of our racial justice projects to work, we must be able to reach down to those who are often the most silenced, forgotten and maligned, and that happens to be young Black girls and women,” said Owens. “People need to hear and see people love Black girls and women out loud and publicly in vulnerable ways right now because of the way in which we adultify Black girls and the ways in which we also demonize Black women.”

The festivities will come to a close on Monday with the Dr. King Celebration Weekend Day of Service, where people are encouraged to participate in volunteer projects and move closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community.”

But though Dr. King Celebration Weekend is the “highlight” of MLK Saratoga, Vice President Dora Lee Stanley emphasizes that it’s just one part of the organization’s programming.

“It’s a weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Weekend but MLK actually has programs and events throughout the year,” said Stanley. “It’s not just about the weekend.”

The group’s inspiration for such consistent involvement with the community comes out of Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence, which encourage active participation from individuals, organizations and businesses — something that Hammond has seen grow in recent years.

“I think since, basically, we had the perfect storm of George Floyd being murdered in front of everyone, and COVID and the disparities in healthcare, poverty, homelessness . . . I feel people have been more activated,” said Hammond. “Some people are much more open and wanting to learn about some of these really hard issues.”

MLK Saratoga hopes that the Dr. King Celebration Weekend and other events will sway more people to join the action and conversation.

“All are welcome here,” said Stanley. “The principles of Dr. King touch everybody — everybody want a better community, everybody want to have equality, inclusivity, diversity, fighting for rights of education, equality in your schools.”

The Dr. King Celebration Weekend will run from Friday through Monday. For more information, including the full schedule of events, visit mlksaratoga.org.

