Niskayuna proceeding with plan to acquire Mohawk River State Park

NISKAYUNA — Niskayuna is proceeding with plans to acquire Mohawk River State Park, with the town board set to vote on a resolution requesting the acquisition from the state.

The town began discussions with the state last year over a potential takeover of the 105-acre park, which the state acquired from the Schenectady Museum in 2006.

Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni said the state agency of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation recommended that the town board pass a resolution stating the town’s intention to take ownership of the land.

“It’s more of a formal indication of the town board’s willingness to move forward with this, with gaining ownership of the land,” she said on Tuesday.

The resolution, which was introduced at the town board’s agenda meeting on Jan. 10, is on the agenda for the board’s next meeting on Jan. 24.

Once the resolution is passed and the town submits a formal letter to the state, the town will wait for the state to complete its process to transfer the land to Niskayuna. The state has told the town that the municipality could respond more nimbly to any issues with the public park.

Puccioni said she hopes the town could acquire the land by the middle of this year.

“I’m hopeful that it could be the spring or the summer,” she said. “In my conversations [with the state] that’s kind of the idea I’m working with.”

The supervisor said the town is working with the Friends of Niskayuna Trails organization, local Boy Scout troops and residents who are interested in formulating a plan to improve the trails in the park. Puccioni said the town will seek state funding to help upgrade the public property.

“The intention was to keep the land forever wild and it was my understanding that the state didn’t really have the intention to really significantly invest in that land,” she said. “So, prior to taking office [in January 2022], in just the time I spent hiking in that 100-acre old-growth forest, there were trails there in disrepair and there were trails kept up by volunteers. I thought ‘This is a park in our town and it’s kind of blighted. What can we do to fix it and improve it?’”

Niskayuna Town Board Member Jessica Brennan said the opportunity to acquire the land and potentially improve the park’s network of trails could prove beneficial to town residents interested in exploring nature.

“Covid has shown us a new interest in our community in outdoor recreation,” Brennan said on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a big uptick and people speaking out that they’re interested in it for different health reasons. We have a big biking community that’s very excited, because the park will be conserved and forever wild and have trails where people who are more interested in learning about their environment can go.”

Brennan noted that the town owning the park would also have practical benefits.

“From a police and public safety perspective, if someone gets injured while they’re using the park, the state troopers have to respond even though our Niskayuna police are right down the street,” she explained. “So that’s really not the safest method for someone to get emergency care.”

