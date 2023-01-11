Paul Caiano named WNYT’s Chief Meteorologist

Article Audio:

ALBANY – Longtime WNYT meteorologist Paul Caiano has been named WNYT’s new Chief Meteorologist, the station announced.

Caiano has been with the station since 1993 and he now takes over he role once held by the now-retired Bob Kovachick.

“I’ve been privileged to work alongside our area’s best meteorologists over the years and carry that experience with me into this new position,” Caiano said in a statement.

Caiano started at WNYT in summer 1993, two months after he graduated from the University at Albany in the field of Atmospheric Science and Meteorology, the station said.

Upon Kovachick’s retirement last fall, Caiano joked to The Daily Gazette that he would do his best “Bob impersonation” upon Kovachick’s departure.

Caiano also called Kovachick a mentor throughout his own long tenure at the station.

“When I first came here I remember thinking that if I’m going to do this, I should be doing it with the best,” Caiano said then, adding that working with Kovachick was “like going to school every day.”

Caiano started his work as Chief Meteorologist Monday.

More: Retiring WNYT weatherman Bob Kovachick has been a calming front in region for more than five decades, 10/1/22

Categories: Business, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady County