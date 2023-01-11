Saratoga Springs school board votes 5-4 to hire two additional school resource officers

Article Audio:

GREENFIELD – Two more school resource officers will begin working in the Saratoga Springs City School District in the next coming weeks following a narrow vote by the Board of Education at its Tuesday night meeting.

The board voted 5-4 to hire one additional officer from the Saratoga Springs City Police Department and one deputy from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Board President Tony Krackler, Vice President Natalya Lakhtakia and board members John Brueggemann and Anjeanette Emeka all voted against the agreements. Many of them said they wanted to wait until they were going through the budget process for next school year to determine how the hiring of two additional officers would impact other budgetary decisions.

The district has heard from community members for months their thoughts on whether the district should hire officers for the elementary schools. A recent safety audit conducted by the district’s insurance company recommended, among a slew of other items, that the two additional officers be hired.

The school district will pay $74,285 for the officer from the city police department each year. That officer will begin Jan. 30th at a pro-rated cost for the rest of this school year, according to the district’s agreement with the department. That officer will be assigned to elementary schools within city limits: Caroline Street Elementary, Lake Avenue Elementary, Division Street Elementary and Geyser Road Elementary.

The deputy will cost the district $75,419 per school year, according to the agreement. That officer will begin on Feb. 1 at a pro-rated cost of $37,709.

