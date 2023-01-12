Amsterdam’s Thompson gets boys’ basketball single-game scoring record efficiently

AMSTERDAM – Coming into this season, the read on the Amsterdam boys’ basketball team was that it was incredibly balanced offensively, and if one player was off, anyone else in the starting five could pick up the slack.

Left unsaid was that one player, Caesar Thompson, could go off for a lot of points even if his teammates weren’t off.

That happened last Saturday, when Thompson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard, scored a school- and career-high 50 points in the Rams’ 94-87 overtime loss to Green Tech in the first round of Albany Academy’s Cadet Classic.

Named to the 17th team all-state in Class A last season, Thompson averages 20.8 points per game this season.

Thompson said he scored the 50 on a variety of shots.

“I went to the rack, my teammates found me early in the corners, and-ones – there were a lot of fouls. Free throws played a big factor,” Thompson said.

“It was incredible, but on the other hand, it was efficient,” Amsterdam coach Tim Jones said. “When we got on the bus, we counted it. It wasn’t like it was, ‘Oh, this is happening right now!’ We were staying in the moment, and there was a lot to stay in the moment of that game.”

In fact, Thompson was so in-the-moment, he was way off on his guess of what he finished with.

“I thought I had at least 36,” he said, chuckling.

Jones said Thompson had a great individual effort, but that the team also gave strong effort against the defending Section II Class AA champs.

“He had the hot hand, and tribute to the guys for finding him,” Jones said. “They found him in rhythm, and he stayed in rhythm. It was quite the sight.”

Even though the team is balanced, in one way, Thompson wasn’t surprised that one player could have that type of game.

“We’re such an unselfish, play-for-each-other team,” Thompson said. “Our chemistry is phenomenal. We just know each other, know our spots and find the open person.”

