Canajoharie clan to appear on Family Feud

CANAJOHARIE — Canajoharie resident Kamille Logan saw this advertisement two years ago while scrolling through Facebook: Family Feud is looking for upstate New York contestants.

The 45-year-old childhood fan of the syndicated game show shared a screenshot of the post on her family’s group chat. It was an inside joke.

“Who’s gonna pick us?” she recalled thinking. “Why would we get on Family Feud?”

A month later, Ariannah Logan ran up to her mother shouting that they had won an audition. The 25-year-old twin daughter signed her family up.

“I was crying, I was shaking, I was telling her how much I loved her and thanking her,” Kamille Logan said.

The show is slated to air Jan. 23 on CBS 6.

Kamille Logan and husband Vinnie Logan, a Fort Plain native, operate Longhorn Trucking on state Highway 5.

Ariannah Logan teaches third grade at Canajoharie Elementary School. She was one of three siblings to compete on the show, including twin sister Jordyn Logan and older sister Kelsey Logan, 29.

Under show requirements, only five family members are allowed to compete. This resulted in producers omitting youngest sibling Isiah Logan, 21, from competition.

The family arrived at Family Feud’s Fayetteville, Ga., studio on May 29 and faced off against the Bruce family on June 2.

It wasn’t a family vacation, Kamille Logan recalled. So much happened during the taping that family competitors can only remember bits and pieces of the experience “merged” together.

“It was fun, a lot of fun, but we had to be at the studio at a certain time and schedule and the nerves and everything,” Kamille Logan said. “By the time we got back to the hotel late at night, it was a 12-hour day.”

Kamille Logan doesn’t know if her family will do it again (past contestant families can’t compete twice within a 10-year span). She didn’t reveal the final result, but provided some insight on the Logan’s strategy: unity.

“We just support each other in life and on the show,” Kamille Logan said.

Former New York Lottery announcer Yolanda Vega is set to appear on the program with her family Feb. 2.

In 2013, an Albany couple and three relatives from New Jersey appeared on Family Feud. The Duker family from the state’s capital city won $41,000 during a three-game winning streak.

Recently, Fulton-Montgomery Community College assistant professor and Johnstown city resident Jason Radalin appeared on “Jeopardy!”

“Wheel of Fortune” was hosted in Albany’s Palace Theatre for the first time in October.

