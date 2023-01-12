DeMeo, Scott, Przybylo are 2023 Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

SCHENECTADY — The 2023 inductees to the Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame will be John DeMeo, Jim Scott and Gary Przybylo, it was announced Thursday.

This year’s dinner, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, at The Event Center at Rivers Casino & Resort, will also include a Legacy Tribute honoring the 1955-56 Nott Terrace High School basketball team.

DeMeo was an outstanding four-sport athlete at Mont Pleasant High School. He was an All-Area running back and the all-time leading scorer in the history of Mont Pleasant football (168 points). He won two Section II wrestling championships and finished fourth in the 1974 state championships. He was unbeaten in dual meets as a junior and senior. He was selected as the top scholastic wrestler in Section II as a senior. DeMeo also ran on Mont Pleasant’s 440-yard relay teams that won Eddy Meet championships in 1972 and 1973. He was a 1974 Class A League baseball all-star.

Scott was a track and cross-country runner at Mont Pleasant High School. He was the 1959 state 440-yard champion, setting a state record (48.8 seconds), breaking the record of Lou Jones, a future world record holder and Olympic Gold medalist. Scott finished third, as a junior, in the 1958 state 440-yard run. He also won the 1959 sectional 440-yard race in record time. He won the Utica Scholastic Meet 440-yard title in record time. He was ranked 15th in the nation for the 440-yard run by U.S. Track & Field News (fifth best in the East). He was a member of Mont Pleasant’s 1958 state championship cross-country team and the school’s undefeated 1959 track and field team. He won the 1959 Adirondack AAU 220-yard and 440-yard championships.

Przybylo was a 1968 basketball All-American at Linton High School, where he played for his father, SCSD Athletic Hall of Famer Walt Przybylo. He was also the 1968 Schenectady County Player of the Year and a second-team All-State selection. He was a two-time Class A League First Team All-Star. He averaged 24.4 points per game as a senior, with high games of 40 vs. Philip Schuyler and 37 vs. Colonie in a sectional game (scoring 30 in the second half). Gary Przybylo was also the 1968 state high jump champion (6-6). He set a meet record in winning the high jump at the 1968 Schenectady Interscholastic Track Carnival (now the Eddy Meet). He was the 1968 Arlington Track Relays Outstanding Field Athlete, winning both the high jump and the long jump. He high jumped 6-7 in a dual meet.

The 1955-56 Nott Terrace High School Basketball Team, coached by Hall of Famer Walt Przybylo, finished 18-1 and won the Class A League title and the Section Two-Nine Intersectional championship. It outscored opponents 76.1 to 53.2. Its only loss was at Binghamton Central, 78-71. Nott Terrace later defeated Binghamton Central 77-52. The team set a single-game scoring record in a 106-47 victory over Draper. Nott Terrace was led by Ducky Castelle (20.1 points per game) and Athletic Hall of Fame members Murray Melton (17.3 ppg) and Tom Mossey (17.2 ppg). Castelle and Mossey were Schenectady County Co-Players of the Year. Mossey later played at Syracuse, finishing his career as SU’s 13th leading scorer. Castelle later played on Xavier’s 1958 NIT championship team (he was an All-Tournament selection) and Melton played college basketball at Columbia (leading scorer as a sophomore).

Categories: High School Sports, Schenectady County, Sports