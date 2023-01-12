Dolphins at Bills NFL wild card odds preview: Without Tua, Miami is huge underdog

Article Audio:

The NFL will have a tripleheader of Wild Card playoff games Sunday with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins facing off for the third time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Miami (9-8) won the first matchup 21-19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sept. 25. Buffalo (13-3) took the second game 32-29 at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17.

Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday. He has yet to be cleared from the concussion protocol. Miami appears to be heading toward starting rookie Skylar Thompson, but veteran Teddy Bridgewater may also be available. Thompson threw for 152 yards in last Sunday’s 11-6 win over the New York Jets.

Buffalo appears locked in to start the playoffs after a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots to end the regular season. Josh Allen threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns with Stefon Diggs hauling in seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. But the story was return specialist Nyheim Hines, who ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The Bills are 17-19 in the playoffs but are 3-0 against Miami. The Dolphins are 20-21 in the playoffs with two Super Bowl wins, but Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as a 13-point favorite with an over/under of 43.5.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Time/TV: 1 p.m.; CBS

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Bills -13

Money line: Dolphins +600; Bills -900

Over/under: 43.5

Analysis: The line opened at Bills -10.5 but shot up once it was confirmed that Tagovailoa wasn’t going to play. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Bills nearly a 96% chance of winning.

This game has potential blowout written all over it. Buffalo is still emotionally charged as the organization continues to get positive news regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin. The crowd at Highmark Stadium is going to be as raucous as it’s been all season. Expect Allen and the offense to be very aggressive early to get the Dolphins on their heels.

Without Tagovailoa, it’s going to be on Mike McDaniel to stay patient with the running game and keep the Bills offense on the sidelines. It might work for a quarter or maybe a half, but eventually, the Bills will force Thompson to make plays, and he’s not ready for that.

Prediction: Bills 37, Dolphins 16

