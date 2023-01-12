ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 13

My time as leader of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selection is over for now.

GB-BE-ME, who has been on my tail the last few weeks, surpassed me in Week 12 after going 9-2-3. I was 7-4-3. I’m three points out of first place.

I have to watch my back for Ryan Fay, who also went 9-2-3. He is a point behind me.

Also going 9-2-3 was Andy Weise.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 12 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 102-44-15 219 points (9-2-3)

Me 101-44-14 216 points (7-4-3)

Ryan Fay 100-44-15 215 points (9-2-3)

Brian Unger 98-46-15 211 points (7-4-3)

Kevin Sokolski 98-46-15 211 points (8-3-3)

Andy Weise 98-46-15 211 points (9-2-3)

Matthew Ruffini 95-49-15 205 points (7-4-3)

Rowena Watson 95-49-15 205 points (8-3-3)

David Trestick 94-50-15 203 points (7-4-3)

Achilles 3-7-5 91-53-15 197 points (6-5-3)

Jim Kalohn 88-56-15 191 points (8-3-3)

Union Bob 88-53-14 190 points (5-6-3)

Michael Hutter 88-53-14 190 points (7-3-3)

RedLiner36 84-61-14 182 points (7-4-3)

Towell68 83-61-15 181 points (4-7-3)

Dutch Crazy 82-62-15 179 points (6-5-3)

Harvey Kagan 82-66-11 175 points (0-14-0)

Christopher Chadwick 80-64-15 175 points (8-3-3)

Rich Large 77-72-10 164 points (0-14-0)

Richard Derrick 74-70-15 163 points (7-4-3)

Time for my Week 13 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Tuesday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Thursday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at Brown — Union 1, Brown 1

RPI at Yale — RPI 2, Yale 1

LIU at Princeton — Princeton 4, LIU 2

Clarkson at No. 9 Harvard — Harvard 5, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth — St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2

SATURDAY

Union at Yale — Yale 2, Union 1

RPI at Brown — RPI 3, Brown 2

Clarkson at Dartmouth — Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence at Harvard — Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 1

No. 15 Cornell at No. 7 Boston U. — Boston U. 3, Cornell 2

No. 1 Quinnipiac at LIU — Quinnipiac 8, LIU 1

TUESDAY

No. 14 Providence at Princeton — Providence 4, Princeton 1

