ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 13

By Ken Schott |
Union's Liam Robertson handles the puck in front of Colgate goalie Carter Gylander the puck during last Saturday's game at Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Liam Robertson handles the puck in front of Colgate goalie Carter Gylander the puck during last Saturday's game at Messa Rink.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

My time as leader of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selection is over for now.

GB-BE-ME, who has been on my tail the last few weeks, surpassed me in Week 12 after going 9-2-3. I was 7-4-3. I’m three points out of first place.

I have to watch my back for Ryan Fay, who also went 9-2-3. He is a point behind me.

Also going 9-2-3 was Andy Weise.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 12 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 102-44-15 219 points (9-2-3)

Me 101-44-14 216 points (7-4-3)

Ryan Fay 100-44-15 215 points (9-2-3)

Brian Unger 98-46-15 211 points (7-4-3)

Kevin Sokolski 98-46-15 211 points (8-3-3)

Andy Weise 98-46-15 211 points (9-2-3)

Matthew Ruffini 95-49-15 205 points (7-4-3)

Rowena Watson 95-49-15 205 points (8-3-3)

David Trestick 94-50-15 203 points (7-4-3)

Achilles 3-7-5 91-53-15 197 points (6-5-3)

Jim Kalohn 88-56-15 191 points (8-3-3)

Union Bob 88-53-14 190 points (5-6-3)

Michael Hutter 88-53-14 190 points (7-3-3)

RedLiner36 84-61-14 182 points (7-4-3)

Towell68 83-61-15 181 points (4-7-3)

Dutch Crazy 82-62-15 179 points (6-5-3)

Harvey Kagan 82-66-11 175 points (0-14-0)

Christopher Chadwick 80-64-15 175 points (8-3-3)

Rich Large 77-72-10 164 points (0-14-0)

Richard Derrick 74-70-15 163 points (7-4-3)

Time for my Week 13 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Tuesday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Thursday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at Brown — Union 1, Brown 1

RPI at Yale — RPI 2, Yale 1

LIU at Princeton — Princeton 4, LIU 2

Clarkson at No. 9 Harvard — Harvard 5, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth — St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2

SATURDAY

Union at Yale — Yale 2, Union 1

RPI at Brown — RPI 3, Brown 2

Clarkson at Dartmouth — Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence at Harvard — Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 1

No. 15 Cornell at No. 7 Boston U. — Boston U. 3, Cornell 2

No. 1 Quinnipiac at LIU — Quinnipiac 8, LIU 1

TUESDAY

No. 14 Providence at Princeton — Providence 4, Princeton 1

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement