First-place Siena men’s basketball looking for wins in western New York

As Jackson Stormo tells it, the extra couple hours spent traveling loom large.

“There’s just something about going all the way to western New York,” Siena’s 6-foot-9 center, the reigning MAAC Player of the Week, said ahead of the Saints’ games 7 p.m. Friday at Niagara and noon Sunday at Canisius.

The evidence suggests Stormo isn’t wrong. The near-annual trip that starts and ends for the Saints with a five-hour bus ride, one that’s two or three hours longer than normal conference road trips, generally doesn’t go awesome for Siena.

No MAAC road trip is particularly easy — but, when visiting Canisius and Niagara in back-to-back fashion, the Saints have been swept twice as many times as they’ve done the sweeping. In the 26 times Siena has played back-to-back games out in western New York, the program from Loudonville owns a 21-31 record. The Saints last swept Canisius and Niagara during the 2015-16 season, and haven’t lacked for notable defeats during these trips.

The 2009-10 Saints — Fran McCaffery’s final Siena group that eventually played in the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row — saw its memorable 15-game winning streak close at Niagara. A decade later, current Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello brought a team to western New York and dropped a pair of games that was sandwiched between the Saints winning five of seven and 13 of 14 prior to the in-progress MAAC tournament getting called off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

More recently, Siena — fresh off winning nine of 12 games — closed its 2021-22 regular season with a 22-point loss to Niagara followed by a three-point defeat to Canisius that saw the final possession end with then-starter Anthony Gaines suffering a season-ending knee injury days before the Saints’ one-and-done stay in the MAAC tournament.

This time around, first-place Siena (5-0 MAAC, 11-5 overall) heads into its matchups against Canisius (2-4, 4-11) and Niagara (4-2, 9-6) fresh off winning six games in a row. Even with the availability of regular starters Jayce Johnson (knee) and Javian McCollum (back) in question, the Saints headed into their road trip a confident team that Maciariello described this past week as a team with “one heartbeat” in terms of how they’ve meshed together.

“I’m excited. … It’s great coming and being around these guys, and coming to work,” Maciariello said. “They love each other. I mean, it’s fun. It’s what coaching is about. You know, there’s coaches in the country that want the season to be over already and, for us, it’s barely started.”

The Saints, though, probably wanted this bus trip over not long after it started. Andrew Platek, a Buffalo Bills fan with family out that way who likely will attend one or both of the Saints’ weekend games, joked that he was “really looking forward to these games, but not looking forward to the drive,” and Stormo echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a five-hour bus ride and that’s hard on the knees,” said Stormo, whose team beat Canisius 74-70 in Albany earlier this season.

All but two of Siena’s players stand 6-foot-4 or taller and seven of them are at least 6-foot-7. Greg Dashnaw — Siena’s long-time head athletic trainer — said one of his earliest concerns for any road trip, but especially this long one, is what vehicle shows up for the team.

“It’s hard because you never know what bus we’re going to get. Some of them are a little [tighter] and some of them have more leg room for the big guys,” Dashnaw said. “I mean, I don’t have a problem because I’m short but, you know, guys like Jackson, they need to stretch out a little bit.”

Siena left early Thursday afternoon because, when possible, Maciariello said he likes the team to arrive prior to dinnertime on game day eve so that routines are less rushed.

“I hate getting some place and having to get off the bus, and it’s 9, 10 o’clock at night and you’ve still got to get a snack, you’ve still got to watch film, you’ve still got to decompress,” said Maciariello, who said he views “how we travel, how we sleep, how we eat,” as crucial elements to a winning road trip.

Beyond game prep, a key part to a road game day eve for the Saints is the 20, 30 minutes the team will spend going through a stretching routine to get their bodies right following the trip. That’s the first element of the off-the-court work that Dashnaw and Siena’s head strength and conditioning coach Ernie Ruch lead, and they play a crucial role for the Saints throughout a weekend like the arduous one ahead.

Dashnaw and Ruch are in charge of making sure the Saints’ bodies are able to play two games in a span of approximately 43 hours. Dashnaw’s luggage for the trip tells part of that story. His bag for personal items is smaller than the one that holds all the treatment equipment he brings.

“It’s a business trip,” Dashnaw said.

There are pre- and post-game treatments and exercises the Saints do whether they’re home or away with Dashnaw and Ruch.

Some things, the players don’t especially appreciate.

“We do a lot of ice,” Dashnaw said. “The guys hate me for it, but I love ice.”

Other things, such as the time the Saints spend during the day between games in the hotel pool, are much more popular.

“We take our high-minutes guys that played a good amount in the [Friday] game, which is usually anywhere from seven to nine guys, and we’ll take them in the pool,” Ruch said. “And me and [Dashnaw] will just kind of go over different things we’ve done throughout our careers to help them recover. So it’s usually some dynamic stretching and some dynamic movements in the pool to get them recovering. If they have a hot tub there, we’ll let them sit in the hot tub for a little bit after they’re done with the stretching session. The guys that did not play, or played low minutes, those guys will usually either do the pool session with the team and then also do a workout, or they’ll just work out while the other guys are doing the pool session.”

Already this season, Siena’s had success away from its home MVP Arena, including a couple weekends ago when the Saints successfully swept the MAAC’s Connecticut trip of games at Quinnipiac and Fairfield. Beyond the extra hours on the initial ride to western New York, though, Stormo said there are other aspects of the trip to Canisius and Niagara that make it difficult. The small venues both of those teams play in can make for a solid home-court advantage; in particular, Niagara is 5-0 at its Gallagher Center in Lewiston this season with senior Noah Thomasson, who is averaging 18.2 points per game, leading the way. The mere 21 miles between Canisius and Niagara, too, gives the Saints some extra time on the road trip — and that isn’t necessarily a positive.

“We stay in the same hotel the whole time because the schools are close enough to each other, so it can get a little monotonous,” Stormo said.

Maciariello, though, has frequently voiced how he likes the way this season’s Saints are able to focus and stay on task. While there have been hiccups here and there, it’s a mature group — and one that’s eager to take its swing at obtaining success from one of the program’s tougher two-game sequences.

“It’s all about staying locked in and staying healthy. I’m confident this time,” Stormo said. “We owe Niagara a big one after they got us by [22 points] when we went there last year and we’ve got an opportunity to get our first sweep of the year against Canisius, so we are laser-focused right now.”

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports