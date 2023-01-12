Fourth-quarter burst lifts Halifax to 14-11 NLL win over FireWolves

ALBANY – The Halifax Thunderbirds outscored the Albany FireWolves 5-2 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 14-11 National Lacrosse League victory at MVP Arena on Saturday night.

Justin Geddie had a solid night in net for his FireWolves (1-2) debut, stopping 61 shots.

Connor Kelly scored for goals for Albany, and Chris Boushy scored four for Halifax (3-1), which moved into a tie for second place in the east Division.

Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Albany was penalized for roughing, but Geddie held the Thunderbirds scoreless in that power play. Colton Watkinson came out of the penalty box and was hit in stride with a pass on his way to giving the FireWolves a 10-9 lead.

Halifax quickly answered as Eric Fannell capped off his three-goal night by bouncing one into the net.

Shortly after, the FireWolves ran the floor and found Kelly on the offensive end for his fourth of the game.

Halifax took advantage of another penalty, as Boushy cleaned up a missed shot and put one into the back of the net from a step outside the crease.

With just under seven minutes to play, Randy Staats, who finished with two goals and seven assists, came around a screen and released from deep to give the Thunderbirds a 12-11 lead.

After an Albany holding penalty, Halifax added to their late lead as Clarke Petterson got one past Geddie. Fannell added another to the Thunderbirds lead as he jumped through the crease and scored a one-handed goal, his fourth of the night.

The FireWolves return home to face the New York Riptide on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Categories: Sports