High Schools: Richmond has strong second half in Mohonasen girls’ basketball win

Caitlyn Richmond scored 18 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to help lead Mohonasen to a 59-53 Colonial Council girls’ basketball win over Cohoes on Thursday. Isabella Petrocci added 13 for Mohonasen. Cam Chicaway scored all 19 of her points in the second half to lead Cohoes. Julia Marcil scored 12.

Catholic Central held Voorheesville to eight first-half points in a 55-34 win. Angelena Giuliano and Tanavia Turpin led the Crusaders with 15 points each, while El’Dior Dobere scored 14. Hannah Woodworth led Voorheesville with seven.

Gianna Endieveri scored 21 points to lead Glens Falls to a 62-36 Foothills Council win over Gloversville. Four other players scored at least six points for Glens Falls, which outscored the Dragons 17-5 in the third quarter. Zoie Tessi led Gloversville with 18 points, while Lucia Bouchard added 11.

Dyllan Ray’s double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, led Queensbury to a 50-30 win over Broadalbin-Perth. Shea Canavan added 15 points, 11 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. Mairead Marsden scored 10 to lead Broadalbin-Perth.

Macey Koval scored a game-high 32 points to lead Schuylerville to a 76-41 victory over Scotia-Glenville. Lauren King added 13, while Star Pflieger scored 11. Karaline McCarthy’s 15 points paced Scotia-Glenville.

ROBINSON LEADS MEKEEL CHRISTIAN

Mekeel Christian Academy topped New Hartford 71-66 in a non-league boys’ basketball game. Terrance Robinson led the Lions with 30 points.

Catholic Central outscored Voorheesville 26-4 in the third quarter en route to a 72-57 Colonial Council victory. Darien Moore had 24 points to lead the 11-0 Crusaders. Nick Riley scored 13, while Connor Gemmill and Se’Mir Roberson added 11 and 10, respectively. Carson Carrow and Seth Wilson each scored 14 to lead Voorheesville.

In Wasaren League action, Tamarac jumped out to a 33-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 70-50 win over Hoosick Falls. Joey Poulin’s 23 points led Tamarac, while Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls with 15.

ADIRONDACK UNITED POSTS SHUTOUT

Aubrey Lozier had two goals and one assist to lead a balanced Adirondack United attack in its 10-0 win over Saranac/Lake Placid in girls’ ice hockey action. Bayley Duffy, Lillian Willis, Caroline Lieberth, Gianna Marcantoni, Tekla Fine-Lease, Emily Macaulay, Maddie Macaulay and Emerson Lochner-Fehl also tallied.

Led by Raquelle Landa’s individual win, the Shenendehowa girls’ cross country ski team won the Saratoga/Shenendehowa Invitational on Wednesday at Gore Mountain Nordic Center. The Plainsmen scored 16 points, topping runner-up Glens Falls, with 21. Queensbury took third in the 10-team event with 30 points. Landa won in 16:45.7. Glens Falls’ Clara Avery (17:24.9) and Mayfield’s Fianna Halloran (18:09.1) rounded out the top three.

In the boys’ race, Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland won in 14:10.4, more than 1:33 faster than runner-up Josh Jenkin of victorious Queensbury. Scotia-Glenville’s John Bednarek took third in 16:03.8. Queensbury finished with 20 points, edging Scotia-Glenville (22) and Shenendehowa (26).

