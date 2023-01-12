Images: Niskayuna, Shenendehowa boys’, girls’ wrestling (9 photos)

CLIFTON PARK – Niskayuna and Shenendehowa boys’ and girls’ wrestlers went head-to-head Wednesday at Shenendehowa High School.
The match marked the first-ever for the Shenendehowa girls’ squad. The Niskayuna girls wrestled with Schenectady as Niskayuna/Schenectady.
Photos from our Stan Hudy
Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna