Images: Schenectady Holiday Parade winners honored by county; Relive the 2022 parade (42 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady County Legislature this week honored and announced winners of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade from November.
The parade featured more than 100 floats, marching bands, and performers and was produced by the city and county.
The winning participants and categories, according to the county this week.
- Best Overall: Schenectady Caribbean Day
- People’s Choice Award: Hamilton Elementary
- Movement and Dance Award: Triple Threat Athletics
- Live Musical Performance Award: Mohonasen High School Marching Band
- Chamber Business Award: Miranda Real Estate Group
- Non-Profit Award: CREATE Community Studios
- Red Suspenders Award: Stanford Heights Fire Department
The Winners:
Relive the parade through photos from our Peter R. Barber below.
