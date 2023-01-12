Images: Schenectady Holiday Parade winners honored by county; Relive the 2022 parade (42 photos)

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady County Legislature this week honored and announced winners of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade from November.

The parade featured more than 100 floats, marching bands, and performers and was produced by the city and county.

The winning participants and categories, according to the county this week.

Best Overall: Schenectady Caribbean Day

Schenectady Caribbean Day People’s Choice Award: Hamilton Elementary

Hamilton Elementary Movement and Dance Award: Triple Threat Athletics

Triple Threat Athletics Live Musical Performance Award: Mohonasen High School Marching Band

Mohonasen High School Marching Band Chamber Business Award: Miranda Real Estate Group

Miranda Real Estate Group Non-Profit Award: CREATE Community Studios

CREATE Community Studios Red Suspenders Award: Stanford Heights Fire Department

