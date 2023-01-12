Images: Schenectady Holiday Parade winners honored by county; Relive the 2022 parade (42 photos)

By Gazette Staff Report |
Some of the winners. Credit: Schenectady County
Some of the winners. Credit: Schenectady County
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady County Legislature this week honored and announced winners of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade from November.

The parade featured more than 100 floats, marching bands, and performers and was produced by the city and county.

The winning participants and categories, according to the county this week.

  • Best Overall: Schenectady Caribbean Day
  • People’s Choice Award: Hamilton Elementary
  • Movement and Dance Award: Triple Threat Athletics
  • Live Musical Performance Award: Mohonasen High School Marching Band
  • Chamber Business Award: Miranda Real Estate Group
  • Non-Profit Award: CREATE Community Studios
  • Red Suspenders Award: Stanford Heights Fire Department

More from Schenectady County

The Winners:

Relieve the parade through photos from our Peter R. Barber below.

Everything Schenectady

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement