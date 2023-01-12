In the Pocket: Leone comes close to triple perfection

Honor scores are nothing new to Schenectady native John Leone, but he will never forget just how close he came to every bowler’s dream of triple perfection earlier this week.

The 64-year-old lefty was solid in the pocket all night, rolling a perfect game opener, continuing to strike in 23 of his first 24 shots for a 267 game and eventually recording 32 strikes on the night en route to an 812 triple in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

In case you’re wondering about the math, Leone left a 7-pin in the second game and missed the spare. He then struck in eight of his first nine shots of his final game, once again leaving a 7-pin and once again missing it. He then left the 6-10 after coming up just a little bit high in the pocket and struck in his fill ball for a 245.

Leone’s good friend, former league secretary/treasurer Steve Renzi, had a front row seat, as his team was competing against Leone’s that night.

“He was truly locked in,” said Renzi, a Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer and former association president. “I believe that all but one of the shots he threw was right there. It was pretty impressive for sure. John is a good friend of mine and is always giving his best when he bowls. It’s just too bad he had to do it against us this past week. Just think about it — if those two 7-pin shots were strikes, he would have been going for the absolute perfection in the 10th frame of game 3.”

“Those two 7-pins cost me,” said Leone. “But I was bowling very well. I struck in 32 of my first 35 frames. Being up there in age, you’ve got to take advantage of your chance to shoot an 800 triple. I don’t know how many more chances I’ll get. But I remained calm.

“It is what it is. When I go to the nationals, you never see that condition on a normal basis. If I shoot 170 or 180, you get what you deserve. You can’t miss out there like you can here. These days, you don’t have to be as accurate as you had to be in the old days.”

Despite a relatively late start as a serious scratch bowler — he didn’t join a major league until the mid 1990s — Leone has carved out a solid career on the lanes. He’s recorded 38 perfect games and 17 800 triples. His high triple was an 826, and he once averaged 236 in the Vitalo Classic, finishing with a career average of 221 in that now-defunct scratch league.

“I take bowling seriously, but I don’t take it too seriously,” Leone explained. “I learned that lesson very early in one of my first scratch leagues. There was a time when I first started on Monday nights that I threw a bad shot and left the bucket. I kicked the ball return and broke the reset button. Nick Donato was on the desk that night, and when I got done bowling, he pointed his finger at me and told me he wanted to talk. He asked me what the ball return ever did to me. I told him nothing and to give me a bill for the parts to get the ball return fixed. He told me to forget about it, but not to take bowling that seriously. Ever since that time, my attitude is nice and calm.”

The Mont Pleasant High School and SUNY Schenectady graduate was more interested in baseball and softball for most of his athletic life.

“I played baseball through Babe Ruth, but when I got older, my father always said that work was more important than baseball,” Leone said. “After being away from the game for quite a while, I went to SCCC, and I led the region in hitting, which was surprising after being away from the game for so long.”

After playing college baseball, Leone switched over to softball, and he continued to play at a high level until he was almost 59 years of age.

“I played in the Sportsman’s league, and we traveled all over, even going to nationals,” Leone said. “Bowling for me was just something to do in the winter.”

Eventually, Leone and some friends started a Thursday night bowling league just for something to do.

“I was averaging only about 159-160 until Joe Donato showed me how to bowl better. Then Bobby [Bob Tedesco Jr.] began to help me,” Leone said. “He showed me how to read the lanes and then got me some better equipment. Bobby Tedesco drills up all my equipment. He really knows my game. When I need a new ball, I just tell him to drill me up one.”

Leone said he used the Storm Night Road for his big triple Monday night. He’s also using a Black Widow.

“Most of the time, my game is just down-and-in. It helps me to be more consistent,” Leone said. “When I try to swing the ball too much, I chicken-wing the shot and pull it. Usually, I just try to stay down and in. It works for me.”

Leone has been part of many successful teams down through the years, but one of his best memories was winning a gold medal in the Empire State Games bowling competition down in White Plains.

“We also finished third in the team event that year with Jackie Robarge [Malone], Ursula [Pasquerella] and Denise [DeCarlo],” Leone said.

Leone also remembers winning an NBA mixed doubles tournament, defeating his old buddy Tedesco.

“When I became a little more serious about bowling, I got the chance to bowl against people like Skip Vigars Sr., Joey Schmidt, Cuby Fiorillo, Larry Belak and many more,” Leone said. “I’ve made a lot of new friends in bowling.”

These days, Leone goes golfing in the summer rather than play softball. He can swing the clubs lefty or righty.

STRIKES & SPARES

R.J. Martinez finished second to Jon Wilbur in the Two Lane Highway Tournament last week at Broadway Lanes. Wilbur earned $1,200, while Martinez cashed for $600. Locals Nick Miseno (fourth, $200) and Steve Wagoner (fifth, $100) also finished in the top five.

Darrell Coonrad, Tom Reed and Brian Mariano rolled a 2,266 to capture the three-person team Uncle Sam Lanes Christmas Tournament.

Start making your plans to compete in the Schenectady USBC Open Championship at Boulevard Bowl. Dates are Feb. 17 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 18 (2:30 p.m.), Feb. 19 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.), Feb. 24 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 25 (2:30 p.m.) and Feb. 26 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.). More details will be coming soon.

Town ’N Country’s third annual Baker Doubles Tournament kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. Other dates are Sunday, Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 28, Jan. 29, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, with multiple squads on each day. Entry fee is $30 per person, and handicap is 90% of 220, based on team’s average. The format will be six games on six different pairs. One in eight teams will cash. Top prize will be $1,000, based on 100 teams. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-456-1113) for reservations.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s tour for bowlers with averages less than 215 returns Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with a singles tournament at Uncle Sam Lanes. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $50. Call Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl at Boulevard Bowl, usually contested in March and April, will have an earlier start than usual because of a busy Boulevard tournament schedule. There are now two squads set for January — this Sunday and Jan. 29 with 11:45 a.m. starts. Entry fee for this charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is $100 per four-person team, and there is a $2,000 top prize, based on 160 entries. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations.

Boulevard Bowl is the host for the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-Tap Tournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament picks up again Friday night at 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues on weekends through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Super bowl Bakers Doubles Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the Scratch Doubles Tournament Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. Entry fee is $180 per team. One in five teams will advance to the bracket finals. First place will be $2,000, based on 50 entries. Qualifying will be five games across 10 lanes. For reservations, contact Tom Earl (518-763-2734) or Tom Donato (518-788-0771).

The next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event will be Jan. 21 at Uncle Sam Lanes at 12:30 p.m.

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page.

MAJOR BOWLING

John Leone rolled a perfect game during an 812 triple, Chris Fawcett ripped a 279 and 275 on the way to a 788, Mark Ray delivered a 289-761 and Mike Guidarelli hammered a 268-760 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Ron Paradiso slammed a 275-812, Ken LaBelle Jr. recorded a 300 game during a 774 triple, Dan Auricchio fired a 275-768, Jeff Kallner tallied games of 280 and 279 in a 764 triple and Liz Kuhlkin shot a 268-761 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Tony Bianchi delivered a 259-994, Brian Hart ripped a 279-932 and Ken Wilkins tossed a 289-918 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic at Boulevard Bowl.

Scott Rogers rolled a perfect game and a 1,083 four-game series, John Askew ripped a 289-1,076, Joe VanDerLinden fired a 280-1,012, Lindsey McPhail tossed a 279-999 and Kim Swiatocha recorded her first 800 triple during a 992 set in the Towne Mixed Doubles Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Precision Floors 7-1, TSS Printing 7-1, All in 1 Realty 7-1, Universal Auto Parts 6-2, JL Designs 6-2, Muny Grille 5-3, Bob’s Pro Shop 5-3, Van Buren Enterprises 3-5, IDID 3-5, EBF Strong 2-, TheSignBandits.com 2-6, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 2-6, Metroland Photo 1-7, Team 14 0-8.

———

Match summaries

IDID (2)

Tony Fernandez 193-185-209 — 587, Sherm Bowman 194-246-244 — 684, Jim Valentino 170-176-189 — 535, AJ Perone 192-224-169 — 585. Totals: 7 49-831-811 — 2,391.

TheSignBandits.com (2)

Aiden Deitz 218-186-172 — 576, Rich Ellis 202-232-233 — 667, Bill Carl 200-170-207 — 577, Jason Deitz 242-228-194 — 664. Totals: 862-816-806 — 2,484.

———

TSS Printing (4)

Rob Mengel 190-177-160 — 527, Corey Buckley 222-201-2445 — 668, Tyler Mochrie 228-238-243 — 709, Matt Olson 235-259-244 — 738. Totals: 875-875-892 — 2,642.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 208-208-208 — 624, Vacant 208-208-208 — 624, Vacant 210-210-210 — 630, Vacant 213-213-213 639, Totals: 839-839-839 — 2,517.

———

Van Buren Enterprises (0)

Art Van Buren 148-190-191 — 529, Rich Manzer Jr. 206-235-242 — 683, Brian French 235-204-200 — 639, Austin Van Buren 179-189-225 — 593. Totals: 768-818-858 — 2,444.

Muny Grille (4)

Jay Diamond 233-227-186 — 646, Gary Bingham 222-235-237 — 694, Mark Ray 236-236-289 — 761, Jamie Diamond 266-220-233 — 719. Totals: 957-918-945 — 2,820.

———

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 237-268-255 — 760, Jim Bassotti 227-265-245 — 737, John Leone 300-267-245 — 812, Eric Morrett 226-213-254 — 693. Totals: 990-1,013-999 — 3,002.

Metroland Photo (0)

Lee Quivey 252-200-195 — 647, Steve Renzi 224-235-212 — 671, Mike Gallitelli 154-191-202 — 547, Zach Gravell 232-237-203 — 672. Totals: 862-863-812 — 2,537.

———

Universal Auto Parts (3)

Andy Smith 205-206-233 — 644, Terry Ray 255-202-215 — 672, Bill Heaphy III 232-219-255 — 706, Chris Fedden 186-248-191 — 625. Totals: 878-875-894 — 2,647.

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore 201-169-207 — 577, Rich Bauer 240-140-227 — 607, Melissa Childrose 213-167-213 — 593, Chris Fawcett 279-275-234 — 788. Totals: 933-751-881 — 2,565.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (1)

Fred McMahon 235-267-244 — 746, Earl Lawrence Jr. 200-244-209 — 653, Bob Tedesco Jr. 176-216-211 — 603, Mike Smith 152-211-179 — 542. Totals: 763-938-843 — 2,544.

JL Designs (3)

Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 179-218-227—624, Mike Kamm 248-263-233 — 744, Billy McGaffin Jr. 171-258-255 — 684, Jeremy McGaffin 247-184-192 — 623. Totals: 845-923-907 — 2,675.

———

All in 1 Realty (3)

Nick Peckowitz 207-236-227 — 670, Tammy Sader 201-237-204 — 642, Rich Rogaski 256-191-183 — 630, Kalynn Carl 226-215-182 — 623. Totals: 890-879-796 — 2,565.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (1)

Anthony Clay 192-202-216 — 610, Christian Caputo 279-219-214 — 712, Jackielynn Noble 186-197-215 — 598, Jim Petronis 187-214-183 — 584. Totals: 844-832-828 — 2,504.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

ABS 5-1, Towne Bowling Academy 5-1, Sindoni Sausage 5-1, KKV Recovery 5-1, Broadway Lanes 4-2, DeCrescente Distributing 4-2, Drive Line Motors 4-2, Bootlegger’s 4-2, Downs Roofing 3-3, 20 North 3-3, Kristel Mechanical 3-3, 518 Aliens 3-3, J&F Lawncare 2-4, Falvey Real Estate 2-4, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 2-4, The Heritage Group 2-4, Da Royalty 2-4 Rollarama 1-5, WMS Leasing 1-5, Boulevard Bowl 0-6.

———

Match summaries

20 North (1)

Joel Donato 258-202-227 — 687, Tommy Donato 188-203-236 — 627, Nick Galusha 232-213-257 — 702, Chris Radliff 204-233-257 — 694. Totals: 882-851-977 — 2,710.

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 184-253-201 — 638, Mike Dicerbo 191-206-167 — 564, Rich Strath 262-184-215 — 661, Joe VanDerLinden 246-247-254 — 747. Totals: 883-890-837 — 2,610.

———

Kristel Mechanical (3)

Ed White 268-210-243 — 721, Jeremy Noble 174-255-221 — 650, Bryan Kelley 245-268-212 — 725, Jeff Whitehouse 224-204-246 — 674. Totals: 911-937-922 — 2,770.

Boulevard Bowl (0)

PJ Derenzo 213-269-216 — 698, Ken Wilkins 223-219-219 — 661, Mike Scaccia 248-203-228 — 679, Derek Foti 209-235-200 — 644. Totals: 893-926-863 — 2,682.

———

Bootlegger’s (1)

Cassius Boyd 254-236-214 — 704, Karrie Blake 189-185-181 — 555, Eric Quinlivan 225-200-258 — 683, Marc Fowler 209-258-205 — 672. Totals: 877-879-858 — 2,614.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 218-278-247 — 743, Tony Palumbo 226-225-202 — 653, Marty Capullo Jr. 258-176-176 — 610, Debbie Capullo 227-178-255 — 660. Totals: 929-857-880 — 2,666.

———

Broadway Lanes (1)

Roy Vanderbogart 224-250-178 — 652, John Pancake 257-279-204 — 740, Steve Wagoner 227-267-215 — 709, Justin Barcomb 187-259-222 — 668. Totals: 895-1,055-819 — 2,769.

ABS (2)

Jeff Kallner 280-279-205 — 764, Matt Kallner 235-212-274 — 721, Craig Taylor 189-248-279 — 716, Matt Fazzone 256-255-213 — 724. Totals: 960-994-971 — 2,925.

———

J&F Lawncare (0)

Jason Brown 235-256-246 — 737, Nick Stricos 224-216-214 — 654, Steve Hallenbeck (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, RJ Martinez 214-216-258 — 688. Totals: 863-878-908 — 2,649.

518 Aliens (3)

Chuck Schissler 200-170-242 — 612, Jenn Schissler 263-253-226 — 742, Chris Lee 192-235-289 — 717, Gabe Criscuolo 215-225-230 — 670. Totals: 871-883-987 — 2,741.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (1)

Jessica Aiezza 178-203-205 — 586, Brian Mariano 200-216-236 — 652, Suzie Morine 203-278-180 — 661, Liz Kuhlkin 246-268-247 — 761. Totals: 827-965-868 — 2,660.

KKV Recovery (2)

Alyssa Griffin 236-205-213 — 654, Nick DiCerbo 232-218-229 — 679, Kara Struffolino 182-244-223 — 649, Vinny Struffolino 205-149-247 — 601. Totals: 855-816-912 — 2,583.

———

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 209-188-231 — 628, Stephen Alexander 187-233-225 — 645, Lindsey McPhail 181-202-191 — 574, Tom Egan Jr. 278-218-195 — 691. Totals: 855-841-842 — 2,538.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet {(2)

Ed Gumm 2089-264-232 — 704, Chip Tashjian 228-226-184 — 638, Brad Lawyer 197-214-280 — 691, Jody Becker 213-246-150 — 609. Totals: 846-950-846 — 2,642.

———

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 275-258-235 — 768, Kenny Livengood 224-184-220 — 628, Lee Aiezza 225-189-227 — 641, Jeff Young 196-257-202 — 655. Totals: 920-888-884 — 2,692.

Downs Roofing (2)

David Orzechowski 203-200-224 — 627, Nick Barnes 195-277-266 — 738, Joe Peterson 243-211-218 — 672, Ryan Karabin 216-258-255 — 729. Totals: 857-946-963 — 2,766.

———

Da Royalty (2)

AJ Collins 252-202-224 — 678, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Will Cunningham 236-213-227 — 676, David Squires 249-234-266 — 749. Totals: 927-839-907 — 2,673.

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 184-183-203 — 570, Amanda Chrzanowsi 268-216-267 — 751, Bob Messick 268-234-222 — 724, Brandon Wolf 225-201-176 — 602. Totals: 945-834-868 — 2,647.

———

Drive Line Motors (2)

Kate Clark 228-210-245 — 683, Chris Allen 244-225-254 — 723, Rob Beedelson 258-258-219 — 735, John Askew 237-189-264 — 690. Totals: 967-882-982 — 2,831.

Rollarama (1)

Dan Rotter 257-213-187 — 657, Jeremy Clute 202-268-223 — 693, Ron Paradiso 269-268-275 — 812, Ken LaBelle Jr. 216-300-258 — 774. Totals: 944-1,049-943 — 2,936.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

MBM Motorsports 8-2, Masons Automotive 7-3, Boulevard Bowl 6-4, Kalpro 4-6, D.A. Parisi & Co. 3-7, Derenzo’s Tax Service 2-8.

———

Match summaries

Kalpro (1)

Keith Lawyer 189-149-202-165 — 705, Kyle Wilkins 198-222-169-193 — 782, Joe Carusone 236-193-156-223 — 808. Totals: 623-564-527-581 — 2,295.

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 226-244-195-224 — 889, Bob Collins 221-192-243-177 — 823, Tom Santerre 253-216-216-159 — 844. Totals: 700-652-654-560 — 2,566.

———

MBM Motorsports (5)

Zach Mecca 208-223-154-170 — 755, Tony Bianchi 257-255-259-223 — 994, Tom Girard 211-223-208-207 — 849. Totals: 676-701-621-600 — 2,598.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (0)

P.J. Derenzo 200-183-208-181 — 772, Mark Derenzo 185-211-172-176 — 744, Anthony Clay 220-235-191-203 — 849. Totals: 605-629-571-560 — 2,365.

———

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Mike Scaccia 225-259-219-172 — 875, Brian Hart 237-279-193-223 — 932, Derek Foti 215-149-236-237 — 837. Totals: 677-687-648-632 — 2,644.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (1)

John Mecca 203-195-191-226 — 815, Jeff Williams 191-195-217-201 — 804, Ken Wilkins 277-180-172-289 — 918. Totals: 671-570-580-716 — 2,537.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 45-15, TSS Printing 44-16, Rogers Motorsports 38-22, Sindoni Sausage 37-23, JLD 36-24, Unbreakable Nutrition 35-25, Battenkill Motors 33.5-26.5, Broadway Lunch 32.5-27.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 32-28, Main Street Café 32-28, Syron’s Meat Market 31.5-28.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 30.50-29.5, ABS 29-31, Revolutions Pro Shop 27-33, Solid Surface 2 7-33, Sportsman’s Bowl 27-33, Next Level Detailing 21-39, My Three Sons 16-44, Never Enough Performance 15-45, A Plus Heating No. 1 11-49.

———

Match summaries

Rogers Motorsports (2)

Kelly Chrzanowski 202-223-161-159 — 745, Tom Rogers 194-202-256-186 — 838. Totals: 431-460-452-380 — 1,723.

Broadway Lanes (18)

Renee Earl 179-239-188-149 — 755, Tom Earl 236-243-237-231 — 947. Totals: 451-518-461-416 — 1,846.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (15)

Amanda Chrzanowski 219-268-226-226 — 939, John Askew 235-289-266-258 — 1,048. Totals: 471-574-509-501 — 2,055.

JLD (5)

Amber Brophy 203-165-188-214 — 770, Billy McGaffin Jr. 268-224-247-243 — 982. Totals: 498-416-462-484 — 1,860.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (13)

Erika Poje 234-214-215-196 — 859, Marty Capullo Jr. 268-238-229-228 — 963. Totals: 540-490-482-462 — 1,974.

Solid Surface (7)

Cheyanne Zullo 225-196-185-227 — 833, Austin Zullo 186-258-180-214 — 838. Totals: 449-492-403-479 — 1,823.

———

A Plus Heating No. 2 (17)

Victoria Shufelt 213-257-261-246 — 977, Zack Porter 225-176-239-256 — 896. Totals: 461-456-523-525 — 1,965.

Battenkill Motors (3)

Amanda Bashwinger 150-161-2225-228 — 764, Justin Carl 211-257-253-235 — 956. Totals: 384-441-501-486 — 1,812.

———

My Three Sons (13)

Patricia Kelly 223-168-190-202 — 783, Scott Rogers 267-300-2378-278 — 1,083. Totals: 519-497-457-509 — 1,982.

Revolutions Pro Shop (7)

Lindsey McPhail 247-258-215-278 — 999, Don Herrington 209-207-198-246 — 860. Totals: 474-483-431-543 — 1,931.

———

TSS Printing (8)

Jackie Malone 223-204-182-257 — 866, Craig Taylor 248-175-195-206 — 824. Totals: 485-394-391-477 — 1,746.

T.J. Bell Environmental (12)

Catie Bell 190-228-192-201 — 811, Mike Kamm 190-279-195-179 — 843. Totals: 431-558-438-431 — 1,858.

———

ABS (4)

Natasha Fazzone 178-2445-210-188 — 821, Matt Fazzone 204-232-194-236 — 866. Totals: 397-492-419-439 — 1,747.

Towne Bowling Academy (16)

Debbie Capullo 277-227-237-226 — 967, Ryan Gahan 235-196-225-232 — 888. Totals: 539-450-489-485 — 1,963.

———

Never Enough Performance (6)

Kate Clark 198-264-203-214 — 879, Dave McLear 226-203-235-244 — 908. Totals: 456-499-470-490 — 1,915.

Sindoni Sausage (14)

Liz Kuhlkin 226-217-224-248 — 915, Joe VanDerLinden 269-280-227-236 — 1,012. Totals: 504-506-460-493 — 1,963.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (10)

Niki Battistoni 213-199-267-200 — 879, Peter Battistoni 234-233-231-233 — 931. Totals: 486-471-537-472 — 1,966.

Main Street Café (10)

Ursula Pasquerella 233-222-199-190 — 844, Joe Venduro 235-179-220-266 — 900. Totals: 523-456-474-511 — 1,964.

———

A Plus Heating No. 1 (7)

Michelle Largeteau 126-146-132-140 — 544, Tony Pasquerella 180-198-146-193 — 717. Totals: 427-465-399-454 — 1,745.

Next Level Detailing (13)

Kim Swiatocha 266-278-256192 — 992, Matt Swiatocha 211-193-255-192 — 851. Totals: 503-497-537-410 — 1,947.

