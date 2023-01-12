Letters to the Editor Thursday, Jan. 12

Article Audio:

Speaker vote was a good sign for U.S.



The episode the American people recently witnessed beginning the 118th Congress should be remembered as we begin the next two years and beyond.

Yes, a handful of congressional members prevented the House of Representatives from advancing to other business, but it was not without valiant cause and purpose.

The attempt to paint these members as far-right or extreme and to label the event as chaotic is anti-American at its core. We give all opinions, representation and convictions equal merit here in the United States.

We also conduct the people’s business publicly through representative votes that sometimes take time. Those few members had enough of a coalition to stand up against a quick advancement of a predetermined idea and successfully held out for changes they felt were necessary.

It appears we may all end up in a better place for it.

If in fact our federal agencies will be checked for crossing the line on numerous recent occasions, then we all win. If House bills are restricted to a single subject and representatives are held accountable for every vote, then we all win.

If a small few with enough courage and conviction can stand up against groupthink and eroding individualism to create positive change, then we all win.

Let’s hope and pray that the work this new Congress began so courageously helps to bring our communities back together, while promoting the uniqueness of every individual and protecting the freedoms we so desperately don’t want to lose.

Christopher Longo

Guilderland

Get goodness back in America again



I hope the readers understand this. We sure live in strange times. Once there was a paper that said, “All the news that’s fit to print.” It’s not that way anymore. So sad.

Some say you have to change with the times. The question is, is it good or bad. We spend too much time on all the bad stuff, not enough print or TV news on the good stuff.

Just look what is going on in America and the rest of the world. If you don’t know, you better find out soon.

We have to turn our country and world around for the better while there is still time, starting with our government, federal, state, city and village.

You all know this is true. Let’s get the goodness going in the right direction now. I hope everyone has a healthy, good and peaceful New Year. Let’s keep America strong.

Sid Gordon

Saratoga

