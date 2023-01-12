Manhattan snaps Siena women’s basketball four-game win streak

NEW YORK — For the second consecutive game, the Siena College women’s basketball team allowed a player to have a season high in points. On Thursday, it hurt the Saints more than it did the last time.

Dee Dee Davis, a returning first-team All-MAAC guard, scored a season-high 37 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four steals to lead Manhattan to a 78-53 victory before a Kids’ Day crowd of 1,272 at Draddy Gymnasium.

The Jaspers’ victory snapped Siena’s four-game win streak and dropped the Saints to 4-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and 10-6 overall. Manhattan improved to 3-4 and 6-10.

Davis scored 17 points in the first quarter to help Manhattan take a 26-12 lead. Manhattan also shot 11 of 19 from the field in the quarter, and proceeded to better that in the second quarter by shooting 10 of 16 for an eye-catching 62.5%, as it took a 49-31 halftime lead. By that point, Davis had 28 points.

Siena rallied a bit in the third quarter, closing the gap to 53-40 with 3:49 left on Elisa Mevius’ jumper, but it never got any closer, just once getting it back to 13 early in the fourth quarter.

Once again, turnovers were costly to the Saints, as they committed 23. It was the third consecutive game they had at least 20 turnovers, and the eighth this season.

Brazil Harvey-Carr added 17 for the Jaspers, and Jade Blagrove had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mevius led Siena in scoring with 14 points, to go along with six rebounds. Anajah Brown added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. London Gamble scored nine.

Siena hosts Saint Peter’s at 2 p.m. Saturday.

