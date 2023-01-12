Shorthanded UAlbany men’s basketball hopeful for Edmead’s return, Killings ‘not optimistic’ Amica will be back this season

Injuries have been a common thread throughout this UAlbany men’s basketball season, and while one player who’s been missing in action could be closer to a return, the outlook for getting the other back is dim.

UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings said following Wednesday’s 86-69 to Bryant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, that he’s optimistic that junior guard Malik Edmead (finger) will return to the lineup “sooner or later,” but didn’t have the same optimism that sophomore Will Amica (hip) will be back this season.

The finger injury has kept Edmead out of UAlbany’s last four games. The 5-foot-10 guard had become a key reserve for the Great Danes prior to his injury, scoring at least nine points in eight consecutive games.

“It’s really a pain tolerance thing,” Killings said. “He’s able to run, because it’s his finger, but it’s his dominant hand. It’s hard for him to catch, it’s hard for him to pass without a lot of pain, and he’s a little tentative right now to get back out there.”

Amica, on the other hand, is looking at a third straight season ended by recurring hip problems. He appeared in just one game in 2020-21, then missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery for a torn labrum in his right hip. The Syracuse native has made nine appearances for UAlbany this season, but hasn’t played since a two-minute stint Dec. 14 against LIU.

Killings said Amica is set to be evaluated on Friday, but was “not optimistic that he’ll be back this season.”

“Unfortunately,” Killings said, “his career has been plagued by injuries. We’ll see how that goes after his appointment on Friday.”

If Amica doesn’t return this season, it would make three UAlbany players lost for the season due to injury, joining Justin Neely (knee) and Ny’Mire Little (hip).

UAlbany (1-3 America East, 6-13 overall) dressed just eight players — only seven played, with Tairi Ketner sitting out due to a coach’s decision — in Wednesday’s game. Sophomore Aaron Reddish, who was coming off career-highs of 21 points, four steals and 36 minutes in last Saturday’s win over UMass Lowell, was not in uniform at Bryant after Killings said the 6-foot-8 wing failed to meet “certain program standards.”

Killings did not say Wednesday if Reddish will be in uniform for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at NJIT in Newark, New Jersey.

NEELY, LITTLE UPDATES

Killings said that both Neely and Little are set to return to campus soon after starting their recovery process at their respective homes.

Neely, last season’s America East Rookie of the Year, got off to a late start this season due to a shoulder injury, then suffered a torn ACL early in the Albany Cup against Siena on Nov. 12. He had surgery in Miami in early December.

“I talked to his dad before the game,” Killings said. “They say he’s ahead of schedule.”

Little, a sophomore guard, saw his season come to an end after seven games. The 6-foot-4 Chester, Pennsylvania native had grown into a more prominent role, starting the last three games before his injury.

ROUNDING INTO FORM

Walk-on freshman guard Marcus Jackson has been a regular presence in the starting lineup for UAlbany since late November — the Bryant game was his sixth consecutive game in the starting five — but his performance against the Bulldogs signaled the next stage of the Amsterdam native and Albany Academy graduate’s development.

Usually relied on for defense and hustle, Jackson found an offensive spark against the Bulldogs, hitting all six of his shots from the field — including both of his 3-point attempts — and finishing with a career-high 15 points in a career-long 28-minute outing.

Jackson’s strides as a shooter were a particularly welcome sight. Prior to Wednesday’s game, he’d attempted just five 3s on the season, making just one.

“He’s been in the gym working on his jump shot,” Killings said. “All summer, he worked with [Dags basketball owner and trainer] Steve Dagostino on his game, it just shows in moments like this.

