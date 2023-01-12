The Parting Schotts Podcast: Rowland returns to Patroons; Union men’s and women’s hockey preview

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor I talk with Albany Patroons legend Derrick Rowland, who returns to the team this year as its head coach.

I then preview the Union men’s and women’s hockey weekends. The Dutchmen visit Brown and Yale, while the Dutchwomen host St. Lawrence and Clarkson.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

