UAlbany graduate Blaze Riorden makes U.S. world men’s lacrosse team, stays busy as safety spokesperson

Blaze Riorden’s emotions have been all over the place recently, but it’s easy to understand why.

In late December, the 2016 UAlbany graduate – who finished his college career as the all-time leader in saves for the men’s lacrosse team – was named to the United States National Team that will compete in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego. He is one of seven players on the team who also played for the U.S. in the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship in 2019, but as a field player.

Then on Jan. 2, like many other Americans, he saw the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapse on the field due to cardiac arrest. Doctors haven’t said specifically what caused it, but didn’t rule out commotio cordis, a condition in which there’s an abnormal heart rhythm and cardiac arrest right after being hit in the chest.

It’s an issue that concerns Riorden, who serves as an spokesperson/adviser for Unequal Technologies, which among other things manufactures a chest pad for lacrosse goalies that tries to reduce the risk of commotio cordis.

WORLD TEAM

Riorden, who has played for Chaos in the Premier Lacrosse League and is a three-time Goalie of the Year and 2021 Most Valuable Player, is one of just two goalies on the 23-man squad that will play in the tournament June 21-July 1. The U.S. is the defending champion from 2018 and the No. 1 seed for this year’s 30-team event.

“That was definitely one of the longest processes I’ve ever been a part of,” Riorden said by telephone. “It was over a year we’ve been trying out and training. A lot went into that, and it feels great to represent the U.S. in the World Games.”

In a USA Lacrosse Magazine story, U.S. World Team coach John Danowski said the talent level at tryouts was so high, final cuts were extremely difficult. Riorden said that was definitely noticeable at the player level also.

“Every guy is either a professional lacrosse player, which is the pinnacle in our eyes, and then you add six college guys who add freaky athleticism to the mix,” Riorden said. “I mean, I never questioned my athletic ability, but you look at the goalies who were trying out, and one’s an All-American, one’s an all-pro, one’s a player of the year, so there’s not a lot of room for error.

“Our defensive coach there, he compared it to being on Seal Team 4 or Seal Team 6. He’s looking for that extra .1%. It’s a good position to be in,” Riorden added.

What made the tryout process so difficult was that it took place in seven weekends spread out over nearly one and a half years. The weekends took place either during PLL bye weekends or during the National Lacrosse League season when Riorden was playing forward for the Philadelphia Wings.

“The way I looked at it is if it was something I really wanted, there would be obstacles to overcome. But all those things tied in to the fulfillment I felt when I heard my name announced. It was like nothing I’ve felt,” Riorden said.

AFFILIATION WITH UNEQUAL TECHNOLOGIES

Riorden joined Unequal, which is headquartered a little west of Philadelphia, where Riorden lives, as an adviser in 2019, and his role expanded in 2021.

“Rob Vito, the CEO and founder was, like, ‘You’re a goalie, you’re a big name. We want you to sit at the oval table with us. … obviously wear the pad, but also be a part of the studies,’” Riorden said.

Riorden said commotio cordis happens approximately fewer than 25 times a year, but almost 99% of those that suffer it are under age 20.

Riorden said, “Parents are calling us and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t have an automated external defibrillator at a lot of these tournaments or places we’re at, what’s our next-best option?’”

Unequal’s chest pad happens to be colored neon green, but it’s what goes unseen that has many athletes, parents and coaches interested in it. It uses Kevlar in specially-padded spots over the wearer’s heart and left-side rib cage. Riorden said the basic idea is that when impact occurs, the energy from the impact is spread out rather than being absorbed entirely at the point of impact.

Unequal’s chest pad and shoulder pads have met the recently updated standard by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

As a spokesperson, Riorden said he has a forum of nearly 10,000 youth lacrosse players per year from all the camps, clinics and appearances he makes.

“They love to ask questions,” Riorden said, “but it’s a lot of ‘What stick do you use? What gloves do you use?’ I take that avenue and I’m able to implement safety into that time and talk about wearing the proper pad so that you lessen the chance of getting injured. Why not spend [extra money] to have that extra protection?”

Riorden said the technology of all aspects of lacrosse is constantly improving, but stick technology is forcing safety technology to keep pace.

“Every year in the PLL we have a fastest shot contest,” Riorden explained, “and the miles per hour has gone up every year. There are players shooting it 120 miles per hour. Three years ago there were just a couple guys who could shoot it over 100.”

