Weekend plans: SoupFest in Amsterdam, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at Proctors among top picks

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

High school hoops showdowns

Friday is a traditionally busy night for high school basketball, and with the postseason a little more than a month away, there are a few big matchups on the docket this week.

Two boys’ games are of particular interest, as Amsterdam hosts Hudson Falls in a matchup of the two top teams in the Foothills Council, and Ballston Spa puts its undefeated record to the test with a trip to perennial contender Christian Brothers Academy. Varsity start for both games is 7 p.m.

Celebrating Dr. King

MLK Saratoga will host its annual Dr. King Celebration Weekend starting Friday and running through Monday.

The schedule includes a discussion on “The Roots & Revolution of Black Women in Pop” at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, performances by the Nikara Warren Trio at Caffe Lena and a performance/interactive story workshop at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, among others. For more information or to register for the events visit mlksaratoga.org.

Schenectady Invitational

The annual Schenectady Invitational boys’ wrestling tournament will be held Saturday at Schenectady High School, with a busy day on the mats starting at 10 a.m. Most of the area’s top programs will be participating in the event, which could provide a preview of major matchups to come when the Section II postseason arrives next month.

Dancing into Proctors

“Dancing with the Stars” comes to Proctors on Sunday with celebrity guest star Gabby Windey.

The live tour of the popular reality show just recently launched at MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C. and gives viewers a chance to experience the glitz, glamour and excitement of the show. It includes performances by Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr who appears on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35.50-$575. For more information visit proctors.org.

Soup’s up in Amsterdam

The city of Amsterdam’s annual SoupFest returns on Saturday, with more than a dozen restaurants and bars serving up favored soup dishes.

It runs from noon to 5 p.m. Participants can try 3-ounce samples for $1 at select restaurants. Soup guides will be available at each location and include a list of all the soup stops.

Attendees can vote for “Best Soup in the City” and “Most Unique Soup in the City,” at participating restaurants or online. For the full list of restaurants visit the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing & Recreation on Facebook.

