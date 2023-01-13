Colonie boys’ basketball cruises past Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — The Colonie boys’ basketball team has been playing at a pretty high level of late, but never saw this one coming.

Schenectady didn’t, either.

The Garnet Raiders used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to set the tone, and put together a 12-0 run to start the third quarter and essentially put Friday night’s Suburban Council contest away in a surprising 81-55 victory at the Pat Riley Sports Center.

“Very surprising,” said Colonie junior Trey Cody, whose team hadn’t scored more than 62 points in its first 10 outings. “They had some close games against some good teams.”

Two of those came just recently, when Schenectady (3-4 Suburban, 5-6 overall) was in a position in the fourth quarter to beat Bishop Grimes and Ballston Spa, yet couldn’t finish. In Friday’s contest, the Patriots had a difficult time getting started.

“It’s frustrating,” Schenectady coach John Miller said. “The way we’ve been playing all season is consistent and hard for all four quarters. Tonight was one of those nights. We didn’t do it.”

Schenectady took its only lead at 3-2 on a layup by Damari Holder before Colonie rattled off 13 unanswered points, five coming from Cody. The Garnet Raiders led 15-6 at the first break and extended their advantage to 30-11 midway through the second period

“I saw them on tape,” Colonie coach Ken Dagostino said. “I think they’re really good. We just caught them.”

Colonie (5-2, 7-4) displayed outstanding ball movement, continually found the open man down low and rebounded well in building its first-half lead.

“They play hard and they’re well coached,” Miller said. “They executed better than we did.”

Dagostino said his group has made steady progress at both ends, and before Friday had beaten Shenendehowa 60-45 and Columbia 52-45.

“Our defense has gotten a little better, and our offense has gotten even better than that,” Dagostino said. “We’re moving it better and finding guys.”

Cody scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and snared 10 rebounds, Brandon Gordon netted 19 points, and Cam Trimarchi — the son of former Daily Gazette All-Area first-teammer Joe Trimarchi — collected 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

“This is not an easy place to play,” said Trimarchi, a junior. “Coach had us well prepared and we got the job done.”

Schenectady did have an opportunity to make it a closer game after ending the second quarter with a 13-3 run to get within 33-24, but Colonie foiled the Patriots with a dozen unanswered points to start the second half.

That run included 3-point baskets by Matt Salvi and Trimarchi as Colonie’s lead grew to 45-24.

“At halftime we talked about defense and stopping them from going to the basket,” Dagostino said. “We regrouped on defense.”

“We didn’t want to blow the lead,” Trimarchi said.

Holder paced Schenectady with 18 points, Quy-Maine Haggray scored 11 and C.J. Gomez added 10. At the defensive end, Jakeim Edge had five steals.

“One [Holder], three [Haggray] and four [Gomez] would play significant minutes for any team in Section II,” Dagostino said.

Camryn Curet added 10 points for Colonie, four coming in the 13-0, first-quarter run, and four more coming in a 15-5 spurt to start the second quarter. Julius Reed scored all six of his points in that second-quarter push.

Colonie 15 18 26 22 — 81

Schenectady 6 18 16 15 — 55

Colonie scoring: Curet 5-0-10, Delvalle 3-0-6, B. Gordon 8-1-19, M. Gordon 1-0-2, Cody 9-2-20, Reed 2-1-6, Salvi 2-0-6, Trimarchi 5-1-12. Schenectady scoring: Edge 2-0-4, Gomez 4-2-10, Graham 3-0-6, Haggray 5-0-11, Holder 6-5-18, Hooks 0-1-1, Taylor 2-1-5. Scoring totals: Colonie 35-5-81; Schenectady 22-9-55.

