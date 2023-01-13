Glenville Bridge: What truck drivers should see approaching the notorious Glenville Bridge (video)

|
GLENVILLE – So what should truck drivers see on approach to the notorious Glenville Bridge? Well, height warning signs. A bunch of them.
With the first truck of 2023 striking the bridge, we decided to show what’s actually there. As it turns out, a lot.
Signs to the side. A message on the pavement. A sign with lights three quarters of a mile away. One last – bent – sign on the bridge itself.
So, take a look for yourself. We recorded the video earlier this week on the westbound approach, from Clifton Park.
Do they ever check to see if these drivers are using GPS and what it says on the GPS? Googgle maps and Waze, etc. should be flagging this route with warnings also.