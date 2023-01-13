Glenville Bridge: What truck drivers should see approaching the notorious Glenville Bridge (video)

Article Audio:

GLENVILLE – So what should truck drivers see on approach to the notorious Glenville Bridge? Well, height warning signs. A bunch of them.

With the first truck of 2023 striking the bridge, we decided to show what’s actually there. As it turns out, a lot.

Signs to the side. A message on the pavement. A sign with lights three quarters of a mile away. One last – bent – sign on the bridge itself.

So, take a look for yourself. We recorded the video earlier this week on the westbound approach, from Clifton Park.

