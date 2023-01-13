Murray’s Fools Distilling Co. opens new Glenville distillery and tasting room

GLENVILLE – Murray’s Fools Distilling Company officially opened its new Glenville distillery and tasting room this week.

Owners Sarah and Randall Beach held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at their 3,000-square-foot facility on Amsterdam Road.

The new distillery has been “quietly open” for a few weeks, Sarah Beach said. She thanked everyone in the community for being so welcoming.

The couple plans to have food trucks come to the business beginning in the spring, Beach said.

Murray’s Fool’s Distilling Company started in 2015 as a craft distillery based in Altona in Northern New York. Glenville is the couple’s second location.

The new site houses a still, bottling equipment, a tasting room, and an upstairs room available for private rentals.

Randall and Sarah thanked a number of individuals in the community for their support, as well as Randall’s mother, Lowis, and Sarah’s mother, Barb, for their support emotionally and financially throughout this process.

“We took a class in Seattle to kind of learn if we really wanted to do this or not,” Sarah Beach said. “Both of our moms I think thought we were nuts, but they supported us. We learned that stills are usually named after women, so our stills are named Barbra Ann and Lowis Ann.”

Murray’s Fools is a New York State Farm Distillery, meaning that at least 75% of the fruits and grains used in the production process are grown in New York.

“Our story is seven years old, but really it goes back to 1840, to my great great grandfather,” Randall Beach said. “He went out, and wrote a book that brought people to the Adirondacks because he thought it was such a special place.”

Randall Beach said they want to bring some of the Adirondacks to the Capital Region.

“Our spirits are intended to reflect the adventure of the Adirondacks, the solitude of the Adirondacks, and the freedom of the Adirondacks,” Randall Beach said. “And together with Adirondack Barrel Cooperage the craftsmanship that has been found forever in the Adirondacks.”

William Henry Harrison Murray is a distant relative of Randall. In the 1800s he had the idea to promote the Adirondacks, said Pete Bardunias, senior vice president of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce. People who started rushing from New York City to the Adirondacks wilderness were called “Murray’s Fools,” Bardunias explained.

“We are here to celebrate today,” Bardunias said. “On behalf of the Capital Region Chamber staff, Board of Directors, volunteer ambassadors and the 2,600 members of the chamber, I want to congratulate Murray’s Fool’s Distilling on this wonderful new spot.”

The distillery and tasting room will be open to the public on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

Members of state and local government attended the grand opening Thursday.

“It’s always great news when we have a small business come into the town, take a spot that was vacant and make it what you’ve made it here,” Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle said. “We just want to congratulate you.”

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R- Ballston, presented Sarah and Randall Beach with a certificate marking the occasion, and thanking them for making their investment in Glenville.

“I can see what it was and what it is now, and it looks fantastic,” Walsh said. “I wish you all the success.”

In addition to Murry’s Fools, there is a cooperage (a location which makes the barrels that hold spirits) and the rickhouse (the storage location for the aging process). A walking trail also connects the distillery to the nearby Wolf Hollow Brewing.

