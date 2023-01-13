Notorious Glenville bridge struck again; First strike for 2023

Article Audio:

GLENVILLE – A box truck hit the Glenville bridge Thursday night, marking the first strike at the notorious bridge in 2023.

The incident happened Thursday night around 8:15 p.m. Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik said.

The truck was heading westbound into town, and hit the bridge. The road was temporarily closed but reopened about two hours later.

“Luckily enough, it didn’t get stuck under the bridge,” Janik said. “The bridge just peeled the top of the truck back and we were able to clean it up fairly quickly.”

Janik identified the driver as a Texas resident, Derek Desmond Smith, 45, of Houston. The truck was owned by BFNL Trucking based in Cypress. Tex.

This story will be updated.

