Schenectady County hosting annual MLK event Sunday

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady County Human Rights Commission will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance event on Sunday.

The virtual event, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., will carry a theme of “Paths to Change” that will focus on health care as a human right, and feature spoken word performances, speeches from elected officials and a keynote address from Craig Andrade, the associate dean of practice and director of the Activist Lab at Boston University’s School of Public Health, according to a news release.

“We observe MLK Day of Service as a ‘day on, not a day off’ and as an opportunity to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barrieres, create solutions to social problems and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a ‘Beloved Community,’” Arthur Butler, executive director the Schenectady County Human Rights Commission, said in a statement.

Freedom McBride and Paulette Lunn will perform poetry, and there will be a video presentation, along with speeches by U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Schenectady County Legislator Philip Fields.

Camerine Robinson will host the event and lead a conversation with Andrade, according to the release.

Prior to his current role, Andrade served as the director of the Bureau of Family Health & Nutrition at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, where he oversaw a number of programs relating to early intervention and children’s health screenings. He also helped found the department’s racial equity leadership team.

He also held several leadership positions at Wheaton College, in Norton, Mass., and worked as a nurse at Boston Medical Center.

The Schenectady County Human Rights Commission was established in 1965 with the intent of enhancing understanding between racial, religious and ethnic groups throughout the county.

Those interested in viewing the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration can stream the event online Jan. 15. beginning at 3 p.m. at: schenectadycounty.com/human-rights.

Categories: News, Schenectady County