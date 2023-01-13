School basketball: Canajoharie boys holds off OESJ

Antonio Fairley and Zach Herget each scored 24 points as Canajoharie squeaked past OESJ 60-57 in Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball on Friday night.

OESJ made a comeback by outscoring Canajoharie 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

Colten Christensen scored 18 points, and Collin Eakin scored 17 for OESJ.

Zakahria Archie scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons to an 85-47 victory over Middleburgh.

Esiasyn Starr scored 18 points for the Golden Knights, who broke it open with a 26-8 third quarter. Jaquare Jones scored 13 points, and Dequawn Gheen added 12.

Fonda-Fultonville took a 32-8 halftime lead and defeated Galway 50-21. Nate Mycek led a balanced offense with eight points for Fonda.

Duanesburg rolled past Northville 68-22. Jeffrey Mulhern scored 15 points for the Eagles, and Kyle Williams scored 10.

In the Foothills Council, South Glens Falls edged Johnstown 46-44 as Brady Smith scored 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Braden Jones led the Sir Bills with 14 points, and Maddox Pedrick scored 11.

Luke Sherman scored 18 points for Schuylerville as the Black Horses held off Scotia-Glenville 45-43.

Eddie Bradt led the Tartans with 13 points.

Hailey Monroe scored 23 points to lead Northville past Gloversville 51-44 in a non-league girls’ game. Zoie Tesi scored 23 points for the Dragons.

Categories: Other