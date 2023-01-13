Section II Girls’ Basketball Check-in: Teams, players to watch

Sunday marks exactly one month until the Section II girls’ basketball committee announces the seeds for the area’s postseason tournaments.

With league title races starting to heat up after the holidays, and the season racing past the midway point, here’s a look at five teams and five players who have defined the first half of the season and should have big impacts during the stretch run.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Albany Academy for Girls: The Bears are 9-0 in the Colonial Council, 12-0 overall and ranked fifth in the Class B state poll. They have impressive non-league wins over Suburban Council schools Niskayuna and Columbia. Eliminated in the quarterfinals last year, Academy, this year, averages 71 points per game behind a deep lineup that includes Bella Vincent, Saige Randolph, Alex Leonard and Eva Gitto.

Albany: Through Thursday, the Falcons were 5-1 in the Suburban Council, 10-1 overall and ranked 11th in the Class AA state poll. They haven’t ducked anyone, as they have wins over fellow-Class AA state-ranked teams Rome Free Academy, Liverpool and Bishop Ludden, as well as Class A-ranked Wallkill. They just lost their first league game to Bethlehem on Tuesday, and have important games coming up against Shenendehowa on Jan. 24 — a rematch of last year’s Section II final — and Colonie on Feb. 10. Shonyae Edmonds is a dynamic scorer.

Shenendehowa: Through Thursday, the Plainsmen were 4-1 in the Suburban Council 6-1 overall and ranked 14th in the Class AA state poll. They, too, have giants in their schedule, with wins already over AA-ranked Bishop Ludden and A-ranked Brooklyn Law & Tech. This weekend they’re taking on state-ranked Fairport and Cicero-North Syracuse, and later in the season face Simsbury (Conn.) and Tappan Zee. Their lone loss was to Averill Park on Jan. 6, but they rebounded nicely last Tuesday with a 68-51 win over Colonie. Bri Carey and Kaleigh Montanez lead a talented and defensively sharp crew.

Duanesburg: The Eagles are the defending Class C champion and example 1A of a team punching over their weight. Their 9-3 overall record with losses to Columbia, Colonie and Canandaigua might be troubling if they belonged to the Suburban Council, but as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, where they’re 6-0, it’s impressive. They are ranked fourth in the Class C state poll. Allison O’Hanlon, Hannah Mulhern and Alex Moses all average in double figures.

Greenwich: One can’t mention Duanesburg and not mention the team it beat for last year’s Section II title. Through Thursday, the Witches are 9-0 in the Wasaren League, 12-0 overall and one spot behind Duanesburg in the state rankings. They already own wins over C-ranked Cooperstown and Delhi at the beginning of the season. They’re outscoring teams by an average of 39 points per game. Norah Niesz, Brooke Kuzmich, Adrianna Rojas and Grace Autiello average in double figures.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Janay Brantley, 6-0, Sr., G, Catskill: The do-it-all player recently went over 2,000 points for her career. She’s the school’s all-time leading scorer, as well as its all-time leader in assists and steals. She averages 30.7 points per game this season. If she stays healthy, she will likely finish her career in the top five all-time of Section II girls’ basketball scorers. She recorded the first quadruple-double in school history. She’s off to Stony Brook next season.

Sophia Bologna, 5-6, So., G, Holy Names: Having started her career at Doane Stuart, she went over 1,000 career points on Jan. 7, and averages 26 points per game. She scored 38 in the Panthers’ important 70-68 win over Mohonasen on Dec. 31. She was on the eighth team for the Class B all-state team last season.

Karissa Antoine, 6-0, Jr., G/F, Schalmont: Perhaps what’s most impressive about Antoine, who was a third-team Class B all-state selection last season with averages of 18.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, is that she’s averaging 21.9 points this season in a different role for the Sabres this season. She’s still able to play just about any position on the floor and is getting looks from Division I colleges.

Alison O’Hanlon, 5-8, Jr., SG, Duanesburg: Already verbally committed to Siena, the third-team Class C all-state selection from last season has picked up where she left off. She averages 23.2 points. In a win Wednesday over Canajoharie, she tied her career high of 38 points while making a school record 10 3-pointers – she has 54 for the season. She is just 22 points shy of the school career points record.

Natasha Chudy, 6-2, F, Saratoga Springs: Recently nominated to the McDonald’s All American Game, Chudy averages 17.3 points and double-digit rebounds for the Blue Streaks. She’s also an adept passer. A fifth-team Class AA all-state selection last year, she’ll attend Lafayette College next season.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports