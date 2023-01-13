Upgrades coming to Kiwanis International Park in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM — The town is moving forward with a series of upgrades to the Kiwanis International Park waterfront.

The town will hire an engineering firm to design the proposed upgrades to the park that sits adjacent to the Mohawk River near Rotterdam Junction. The recently received a $225,000 grant for the project.

The grant, awarded by the state’s Department of State, requires a 25% match on behalf of the town, bringing the total funding for the project to just over $280,000.

Project plans call for rehabilitating the park’s boat launch, installing a new dock, shoreline improvements and the installing an accessible kayak launch, according to project documents. The park sits adjacent to the Mohawk River and the Empire State Trail, two popular recreational activities.

“The renovated boat launch facility and shoreline improvements will enhance the park creating a significant access point for fishing, kayaking and boating,” the documents read.

Supervisor Mollie Collins said the renovations have been on her radar since she was sworn in last January, noting the proposed upgrades will further enhance the already bucolic park.

Construction, she said, will likely begin later this year.

To help mitigate the costs of the project, the town plans to use members of its own workforce to complete some of the construction.

“It’s a beautiful park,” Collins said. “Putting in a boat launch — that will be terrific down there.”

