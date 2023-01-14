Another bad road effort for Union men’s hockey

The Union men’s hockey team talkies this week about playing better on the road.

But once again, the Dutchmen had another poor road showing.

Brown jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and cruised to a 6-2 ECAC Hockey victory over Union at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Dutchmen fell to 1-10-1 on the road. They have been outscored 56-22 in those games.

The Bears didn’t waste any time in taking control of the game. Lynden Grandberg scored 2:35 into the game. Union head coach Josh Hauge challenged the goal, believing there was goalie interference. The goal after video review.

Union’s penalty killing woes continued as it gave up two power-play goals. Bradley Cocca scored the first one with 11:30 left in the first. James Crossman skated his way through the Union defense to beat goalie Connor Murphy late in the period.

Union head coach Josh Hauge blamed himself for the team’s lackluster performance.

“I didn’t have the group ready,” Hauge said. “It’s 100% on me. We weren’t focused. We weren’t dialed in. I’ll take the blame for that tonight.”

It didn’t get much better for the Dutchmen in the second period as Jonny Russell scored on a wraparound nearly 2 1/2 minutes into the period. Initially, it appeared that Murphy got his right pad on the puck, and play continued for about another minute. After a stoppage in play, Brown challenged the play, and the replay showed the puck over the line before Murphy got his pad on it.

Caden Villegas got Union on the board with 11:20 left in the second.

The Dutchmen had a chance to get back into it in the third period when they had a two-man advantage for 1:06. But as has been the case, the Dutchmen had more passes than shots on goal.

Ryan Shostak and Brett Bliss added goals in the third for Brown. Tyler Watkins scored Union’s first shorthanded goal of the season with 48.6 seconds left.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Hauge said. “They showed moments of where we can be a really good hockey team, but then there’s moments of selfishness, there’s moments of not competing to those standards that we’re expecting and it’s my job to figure it out and correct it.”

Union 0 1 1 — 2

Brown 3 1 2 — 6

First Period — 1, Brown, Grandberg 3 (Russell, Z. Tonelli), 2:35. 2, Brown, Cocca 3 (Sutton, Munro), 8:34 (pp). 3, Brown, Crossman 4 (Bottrill, Bliss), 17:47 (pp). Penalties — Ferguson, Uni (kneeing), 7:35; Farris, Uni (hooking), 16:45.

Second Period — 4, Brown, Russell 1, 2:29. 5, Union, Villegas 4 (Mell), 8:40. Penalties — Farris, Uni (cross-checking), 4:00; Clark, Bro (charging), 4:00; Crossman, Bro (hooking), 5:16; Bliss, Bro (interference), 11:49.

Third Period — 6, Brown, Shostak 3 (Plessis, Grandberg), 5:58. 7, Brown, Bliss 4 (Bottrill, Grandberg), 8:40. 8, Union, Watkins 7 (Prokop), 19:11. Penalties — Andreozzi, Bro (holding), 2:54; Plessis, Bro (hooking), 3:47; Union bench (delay of game), 5:58; Munro, Bro (tripping), 9:32; Prokop, Uni (slashing), 16:58; Ferguson, Uni, major (cross-checking), 17:49.

Shots on Goal — Union 4-13-9 — 26. Brown 14-11-9 — 34.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 5; Brown 2 of 4.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 7-11-1 (34 shots-28 saves). Brown, Caron 6-9-2 (26-24).

A — 1,177.

Referees — Douglas Place, Joseph Carusone. Linesmen — Adam Wood, Brendon Wormley.

YALE 4, RPI 1

Brandon Tabakin scored with 18 seconds left in the second period to snap a tie and send the Bulldogs onto an ECACH victory over the Engineers at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Connecticut.

Yale took a 1-0 lead on a first-period power-play goal by Connor Sullivan. RPI tied it early in the second period on James McIssac’s shorthanded goal.

Reilly Connors and Quinton Ong scored 40 seconds apart for Yale midway through the third period.

RPI 0 1 0 — 1

Yale 1 1 2 — 4

First Period — 1, Yale, Sullivan (Briggs, Hall), 11:59 (pp). Penalties — Yale bench, served by Wagner (too many players), 8:01; Smolinski, RPI (slashing), 10:17.

Second Period — 2, RPI, McIssac (Hallbauer, Muzzatti), 3:52 (sh). 3, Yale, Tabakin (Gammill, Allain), 19:42. Penalties — Mahshie, RPI (slashing), 1:55; McIssac, RPI (interference), 7:59; Sullivan, Yale (interference), 9:23; Heidemann, RPI (interference), 11:12; Young, Yale (interference), 14:53; Dineen, Yale (interference), 17:11.

Third Period — 4, Yale, Connors (Carpentier), 10:28. 5, Yale, Ong (Young, Dinhauser), 11:08. Penalties — Allain, Yale (holding), 7:15.

Shots on Goal — RPI 9-11-7 — 27. Yale 15-9-4 — 28.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 5; Yale 1 of 4.

Goalies — RPI, Watson (28 shots-24 saves). Yale, Pearson (27-26).

A — 1,400.

Referees — Ryan Sweeney, Jason Williams. Linesmen — Michael Wrobel, Robert Peterkin.

Women

ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 0

Julia Gosling scored off a turnover early in the first period, starting the Saints on their way to an ECACH win over the Dutchwomen at Messa Rink.

Anna Segedi and Abby Hustler scored third period goals.

Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas stopped 35 shots.

St. Lawrence swept the season series. It took a 1-0 win Oct. 29 in Canton on a goal by Gosling with 1.6 seconds left in the game.

St. Lawrence 1 0 2 — 3

Union 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1, St. Lawrence, Gosling 12, 4:08. Penalties — Bjorgan, StL (body checking), 12:17; Bahl, StL (hooking), 15:41.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Bahl, StL (tripping), :40; King, Uni (tripping), 14:05.

Third Period — 2, St. Lawrence, Segedi 10 (Teslak, Lum), 1:42. 3, St. Lawrence, Hustler 8 (Segedi, Lum), 10:05. Penalties — Walsh, Uni, major-game misconduct (hitting from behind), 10:54.

Shots on Goal — St. Lawrence 9-11-18 — 38. Union 4-8-6 — 18.

Power-play opportunities — St. Lawrence 0 of 2; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — St. Lawrence, Morgan 9-11-1 (18 shots-18 saves). Union, Matsoukas 10-12-1 (38-33).

A — 217.

Referees — Daniel Gosselin, Michael St. Lawrence. Linesmen — Jamie Germaine, Tim Waters.

NO. 10 CLARKSON 2, RPI 1 (OT)

Gabrielle David scored 22 seconds into sudden-death overtime as the 10th-ranked Golden Knights overcame the outstanding play of Engineers goalie Amanda Rampado to pull out a win at Houston Field House.

Rampado made 48 saves. She blanked Clarkson through two periods and protected a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a Nuah Philip second-period goal.

Jaden Bogden tied it for Clarkson early in the third period.

Clarkson 0 0 1 1 — 2

RPI 0 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — None. Penalties — Wagner, RPI (tripping), 16:23; Bogden, Cla (tripping) 19:51.

Second Period — 1, RPI, Philip (Buckvic), 4:39. Penalties — Zahirnyi, RPI (roughing), 10:50; Ham, Cla (cross-checking), 16:11.

Third Period — 2, Clarkson, Bogden (Branton, Winn), 2:16. Penalties — None.

Overtime — 3, Clarkson, David (Winn, Cherkowski), :22. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Clarkson 17-14-18-1 — 50. RPI 2-4-3-0 — 9.

Power-play opportunities — Clarkson 0 of 2; RPI 0 of 2.

Goalies — Clarkson, Minotti (9 shots-8 saves). RPI, Rampado (50-48).

A — 137.

Referees — Derek Zuckerman, Zachary Dupree. Linesmen — Greg Blais, Matthew Potrzeba.

