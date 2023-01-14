EDITORIAL: Local governments keep close eye on Hochul’s housing plan

Article Audio:

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to expand the amount of housing in the state to meet a growing demand, help lower purchase costs and rents, help young families purchase homes, reduce homelessness and discourage workers in the New York City metro area from commuting in from neighboring states is admirable.

The governor’s goal of creating 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade is ambitious but achievable, even given the challenges posed by state and local land-use regulations.

For upstate counties, the governor’s target is to increase housing in municipalities by 1% over three years. The governor’s office claims that based on census data, about 80% of all localities in the state will need to permit about 50 new homes or less over the next three years to meet those goals.

That doesn’t sound like much. Or does it?

Those local thresholds for new housing should be doable for many communities given that many already meet or are on track to meet the goals, and given that the governor’s plan offers a variety of ways in which the local communities can meet the standards set by the state other than new construction, such as repurposing office space and strip malls.

The governor’s plan also includes financial incentives to communities that develop more multi-unit housing and other desired housing projects, so there’s potentially state money behind this.

RED FLAGS FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT

But there are some red flags in the governor’s proposal that localities should be wary of and which state legislators should consider when weighing whether to support certain elements of the governor’s plan.

Among those red flags is the governor’s apparent willingness to circumvent or supersede local zoning regulations, as well as planning and environmental restrictions, in order to force communities to meet her predetermined housing goals.

One proposal that looks reasonable on its surface involves proposed legislation that would make more commercial buildings eligible for residential use. That’s great: Turn empty spaces such as old warehouses and storefronts into living space.

But the proposal also includes making commercial buildings “available for necessary regulatory relief for such conversions.”

What does that mean, exactly? Does that mean overriding local zoning codes and construction regulations to make these conversions possible? If a village or town wants to retain commercial space as part of its master plan, separating the business district from the residential district, does that mean builders could get permission from the state to convert their properties to residential use anyway?

Another piece of questionable language involves the state offering “specific relief from environmental review” and an “expedited environmental review process” for targeted areas around mass transit systems and other areas that meet the criteria for rezonings under the governor’s plan.

Then there’s this: “Projects eligible for the Fast Track Approval process will have the option to undergo an environmental review process that still retains focus on health and safety concerns,” the governor’s message says.

If the state’s environmental review procedures can be easily cast aside or expedited to meet these arbitrary housing construction goals, then why must other projects still be subject to them, one might wonder.

One of the most concerning pieces of language involves the threat to override local zoning codes in some circumstances to force communities to meet the housing goals.

“If a proposed housing project meets key criteria, including a minimum number of homes and a minimum affordability requirement, and also does not violate health and safety requirements, it must be approved even if existing zoning restrictions do not allow it.”

Must be approved?

For localities that object, the state plans to use an appeals process in the courts and at the state administrative level “to provide approvals where localities do not.” Wow.

Much of the language is vague, we suspect purposely so, to make it seem as if the provisions are benign and to counter concerns from local officials about the threat of the state stepping in to override local control.

If you’re a local public official reading the governor’s report, you’ve got legitimate reason to be concerned about what ultimately ends up in the fine print.

Another thought this raises is that if the state’s zoning and environmental regulations are so onerous as to inhibit new home construction, then maybe it’s time the state looks at overhauling them. Overriding local zoning regulations and expediting the established environmental review process on a case-by-case situation based on unrelated, arbitrary standards is no way to manage development or promote new housing construction.

Local communities should indeed be looking for ways to boost housing in order to serve their residents.

But they also need to be watchful that the state doesn’t use this worthy goal to run roughshod over local management of each individual community’s own growth and development.

