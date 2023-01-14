Letters to the Editor Saturday, Jan. 14

Article Audio:

Seek new options for housing, busing



Schenectady Municipal Housing leader Richard Homenick makes an excellent point in Chad Arnold’s Jan. 8 article (“Rise in housing costs underscore longstanding issue”) about rising housing costs.

It’s time for lawmakers to find ways to drive down costs without spending heaps of government money.

I can think of two that are proven and ready.

First, the state Legislature can pass a statewide repeal of single-family zoning.

California did so in 2019, in an effort to beat down housing costs by increasing the supply.

Projections are the housing supply will expand there by 700,000 units, mostly

Accessory Dwelling Units, including converted garages and back yards, in-law apartments and the like. Owner choice and investment.

No municipal override. An industry of stylish manufactured housing has sprung to life to respond to the demand.

Second, local governments and school districts should do what Montgomery County and the Capital District Transportation Authority did: Retire yellow buses for students above a certain age and give them CDTA passes.

CDTA can expand its fleet. State transportation aid will remain the same for each student using a pass, while local districts will save the matching money for the yellow buses, saving property taxpayers millions.

Better public transportation will make it easier for workers to reach their jobs from the housing they can afford, especially from outlying areas where rents are less.

Schools are having trouble finding enough drivers these days anyway, so it’s time to shrink the fleets and create a transport system that serves everyone.

Gordon Boyd

Saratoga Springs

Make lawmakers account for raise



Kudos to our esteemed New York state legislators.

They have found a way to fight inflation and high gas and energy prices — for themselves – by voting themselves a 29% raise without any input from their constituency.

This is to the tune of approximately $6.2 million for 150 Assembly persons and 63 state senators to share. But wait, it doesn’t stop there.

There are chairmanship stipends to 39 committees, 40 sub committees, 9 legislative committees and 11 task forces. On top of that, there are health and dental benefits, retirement benefits and even a per diem for non-overnight ($61) and overnight stays of $183 a day. All this without a union.

The legislative session from January to June of 2023 totals 58 days at an average of 9.4 days per month. One of the few jobs that can attain this type of monies and schedule is a successful bank robber.

Shame on their actions to slap us all in the face. Please don’t be fooled by those legislators who voted no for the raise. A good number knew it was going to pass anyway. They need to have heat put on them.

Term limitations should be the first piece of business. Let’s add mandatory drug testing for all assembly persons and senators. They can’t be making some of these decisions with a clear mind. Make them accountable to us all. Please take the time to see how your state legislator voted and votes and why.

Richard Moran, Sr.

Scotia

Start saving energy by insulating better



When I was a college student, I lived in an assortment of run-down inexpensive houses and apartments. Most were poorly insulated if they were insulated at all.

The renters were always responsible for utility bills.

I remember one house in which the roommates would joke that we could stand in the middle of the living room and know which way the wind was blowing. Heating those places was expensive.

Much of Schenectady’s housing stock is in the same boat.

Schenectady is responding by planning to invest in solar panels, battery storage and smart grid technology for residential buildings.

I’m all in favor of investing in green energy and infrastructure, but shouldn’t the first step be insulating leaky buildings and installing energy-efficient replacement windows to save energy for years to come?

After we have successfully reduced energy demand, we can then focus on implementing the next generation of electricity production and distribution technologies.

William Nechamen

Schenectady

Not doing enough to protect young people



Seventy percent of the world’s cobalt comes from the Congo. Eighty percent of the major cobalt mines there are owned and operated by Chinese companies.

According to the U.N., 40,000 children (some as young as 6 years old) work in those mines in extremely dangerous conditions for very little money. Cobalt is used in all lithium batteries.

Anything from iPhones to electric cars requires them. The demand for cobalt has never been greater.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of death in young people ages 18-45. In that age group, 40,000 die annually; far surpassing the next leading cause which is car accidents at 22,000 plus.

In a recent report by the AMA, the annual deaths of adolescents (800 plus) due to fentanyl has more than tripled just in the last two years. Eighty percent of all fentanyl in the United States comes through the border with Mexico. The vast majority of fentanyl is produced in China.

Are responsible adults, especially those in power, doing enough to protect the health and welfare of our children and young adults, not only here but also abroad?

Based on these two examples alone the answer would have to be “no.”

When you take into account all the other ways by which they are assailed on a daily basis — gang and gun violence, drug and sex trafficking, and even the pressures from society at large to look “beautiful” and act “cool” — the answer becomes a resounding “NO!”

We need to get our priorities straight, and fast.

Art Pagano

Galway

America must stop its internal collapse



When can we expect the town of Rotterdam to authorize a fentanyl dispensary?

How long before the Donner party and the movie “Soylent Green” will be seen as a harbinger of the future? A future where we eat our own.

For those who wonder about why nations collapse, America is the classic example.

The how is from within, America is collapsing from within. Those who seek profit from disorder create disorder. Covid, woke, politics of envy, tools of revolution.

The good news for me is I am 75. What is the good news for you?

Edmond Day

Rotterdam

Stop GOP governors’ war on immigrants



I am an immigrant, and I detest politicians who demonize immigrants and make them scapegoats; blame them for society’s ills, and use them as a political weapon to advance their political careers.

Such has been the case with Donald Trump, since the day he entered politics; anti-immigrant rhetoric, lies, and policies were the norm; he said many awful things about them and tried to make them look like criminals and worthless.

And now I’m equally disgusted with three Catholic Republican governors: Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have copied Trump’s example, and recently bused migrants from their states to northern cities without any plan in place to greet or care for them.

These Republican governors claim to be Christians, but in reality, they are not, because they have disregarded the most important Christian commandment: to love God and one another.

Instead, they rejected Jesus’ command and slammed the door in the face of desperate immigrants who fled their country, because of hopeless and dangerous situations, and are seeking asylum.

Such politicians are not Christian. They are hypocrites and opportunists who are insensitive to Jesus’ call for compassion, because they don’t care for others; they’re intent only on building walls and slamming the door shut for immigrants.

That is why we all must sign petitions to fight Christian nationalism against immigrants and tell the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to condemn Catholic governors’ cruel immigration actions, attitudes and rhetoric.

Ottavio LoPiccolo

Schenectady

Legislative pay hike shows poor priorities



Regarding the $32,000 legislative pay raise to $143,000, it’s not enough for New York to be first in death and taxes, now we’re first in legislator salaries.

Too bad our priority-challenged legislators didn’t have the nerve to try this before the election.

Maybe it was because New York has 479,000 unemployed, 2.9 million people on food stamps, $11 billion in unemployment insurance fraud, a debt of $394 billion, and spends $413 billion annually, while 431,000 residents moved to other states since 2020.

How convenient that legislators found time for a pay raise, but no time to cut taxes, regulations, spending and debt; no time to pressure Washington to secure our border against the flood of illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, fentanyl and illegal guns; and no time to clean up our dirty voter rolls as required by Section 8 of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.

But our overlords did find time to expand gun control to disarm law abiding citizens, give driver licenses to undocumented immigrants, destroy our economy with covid mandates, cover-up the deadly nursing home scandal, expand abortion access, legalize marijuana, close nine state prisons in two years, institute cashless bail so criminals can run wild, offer a billion tax dollars for a Buffalo Bills stadium, close the Indian Point Nuclear power plant, stop construction of vital energy pipelines, and otherwise make war on fossil fuels so we can have rolling blackouts.

How sad that with winter weather, our emperors have no clothes.

Bob Dufresne

Rensselaer

Capital plan needs old-style approach



I heard that Abraham Lincoln achieved highly in a one-room schoolhouse. Additionally he most likely completed homework every night with a supervising parent always present to offer assistance.

Under the glow of firelight and candlelight he learned by rote the important building blocks of higher learning, also known as the 3 R’s: reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Some extra costly educational fluff offered today may not be as effective as the older tried and true ways.

Basic repeated 3 R blackboard work and supervised nightly homework will surely help. Kids out in the unsafe streets alone at night seldom teaches academics.

The $300 million that the Schenectady school superintendent wants can be reduced significantly.

I do believe in safety. Get metal detectors (look what happened in the Virginia elementary school last week,) and make all walkways, steps and fire escapes safe and easy to use for all.

Get more supervision hired where needed and insist that all young students do at least some homework, even a little will do at first for some. Having a pencil and paper is a must. I don’t believe older buildings are a cause of poor academic performance as long as they are serviceable.

In the past, an old log cabin school could do wonders.

Remember that one such schoolhouse emitted Abraham Lincoln, the issuer of one of the greatest documents ever created, the Emancipation Proclamation.

Honest Abe would only wish for old fashioned common sense educational practices be employed. Common sense too.

Edwin Litts

Schenectady

Get early screening for cervical cancer



We have the ability to get rid of cervical cancer.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Every year in New York, 2,800 people are diagnosed with cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) including cervical cancer.

Did you know cervical cancer can be prevented with regular screening and the cancer prevention HPV vaccination?

The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA) would like to share important facts about how to prevent cervical cancer and make it a thing of the past.

Cervical cancer screening tests can find the cells that lead to cancer so they can be removed before cancer grows. Regular screening is recommended from age 21 to 65.

CPiA helps employers adopt paid time off policies for cancer screening and educates employees on the importance of getting screened and prioritizing workforce health. CPiA educates health care providers, community organizations, parents, and young adults about the benefits of the cancer prevention HPV vaccine.

The HPV vaccine prevents 90% of HPV-related cancers including cervical cancer. The vaccine is given to boys and girls starting at age 11 or 12 but can be started as early as age 9.

It has been proven to provide safe and long-lasting protection with over 15 years of monitoring and research.

Regular screening and HPV vaccination can reduce, possibly end, cervical cancer. To learn more about how the CPiA Program can help you, call 518-770-6815 or visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Victoria Pickett

Amsterdam

The writer is a Community Health Educator at Cancer Prevention in Action of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties.

Grateful to Stewart’s for its generosity



As a follow up to Gazette writer Andrew Waite’s Dec. 24 article (“Raise a cup – or cone – to Stewart’s”) about Stewart’s Shops, I wish to note that the Stewart’s Shop in Burnt Hills (Rt. 50 at Lakehill) each year graciously donates all the white and chocolate milk, bread, eggs, eggnog, and orange juice requested by the East Glenville Fire Department for our annual breakfast with Santa and have done so for many years.

The proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund our annual scholarship based on volunteerism at the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School.

Any food products not used at the breakfast are normally donated to non-profit organizations in Schenectady. A single Stewart’s Shop donation helps three ways — the fire department, the high school, and the non-profits.

Not mentioned in Waite’s article but reported in a later article in The Daily Gazette, Stewart’s Shops this year donated $884,667 as part of their Holiday Match program, matching customer donations from Thanksgiving to Christmas, to benefit local children’s charitable 501 (c) (3) organizations.

Stewart’s Shops have been doing that for the past 36 years, raising over $34 million for local charities.

There are no administrative fees charged by Stewart’s and every customer donation is matched penny for penny, and dollar for dollar.

Thank you Stewart’s Shops for being such a wonderful company and for all that you do for our communities each year.

We are so fortunate to have you as part of our communities.

K. Wayne Bunn

Glenville

The writer is a member of the East Glenville Fire Department.

U.S. must stay the course on Ukraine



If one were to create a label for the proposal made by Jim Callahan in his Dec. 27 letter (“Time for Ukraine to negotiate with Putin”) to resolve the conflict in the Ukraine, Appeasement 2.0 would be the perfect fit.

Consider these facts. Russia invaded Ukraine. It announced its intention to annex Ukrainian territory.

Its conduct of the war has been ruthless in its willingness to devastate and lay waste to the country. Its troops slaughter civilians and commit countless atrocities.

Mr. Callahan’s solution: Criticize President Zelenskyy and negotiate with Moscow. Putin has made clear that his goals remain the dismemberment and surrender of the Ukraine and that he will not end Russian aggression until those goals have been achieved.

You might recall that this approach has been tried in the past. In 1936 British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain negotiated the Munich Pact with Adolph Hitler.

Stepping off the plane in London, he proclaimed to have achieved “peace in our time.” How did that work out?

The United States should continue to support President Zelenskyy and be thankful that he has the ability to inspire Ukrainians and the global community to resist Russian aggression.

The United States needs to stay the course as long as Ukrainians have the will and ability to resist.

Bill McPherson

Ballston Spa

Not offended by human composting



In response to Al Zanger’s Jan. 6 letter (“Human composting is a sickening idea”) expressing distaste for human composting, thankfully for him, he can choose not to have his remains returned to Mother Earth in this manner.

I, on the other hand, applaud the option and don’t find it distasteful, disturbing, or mentally unstable to endorse.

Embalming, encasement in concrete, and taking up real estate for eternity can be viewed as equally if not more disturbing and distasteful.

Jeffrey A. Meyers

Niskayuna

Look at real reasons for people moving



The Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial (“Americans are voting with U-Hauls”) in the Jan. 3 Gazette was loaded with the same tired tropes we hear often in the northeast. The Gazette can do better.

There are a number of inaccuracies, beginning with painting Pennsylvania and Louisiana as bright blue.

A quick check shows that to be incorrect.

That high taxes cause people to pack up and leave has been debunked more than once. In fact, Kiplinger’s listed California as one of the tax-friendliest states for middle class folks. Google it yourself.

Colorado, a blue state with solid population growth, has income taxes 0.5% lower than Massachusetts. Based on $80,000 of income, that would amount to about $500 more in taxes in Massachusetts. Who would move for $10 per week?

There are many reasons to relocate. A one-year census report should not be considered conclusive.

Not discussed was the low-tax western states’ water crisis. Mandatory cuts are now required for all users of the Colorado River.

The costs of finding water in a desert might make income tax irrelevant.

Last, in the low-income-tax states highlighted, no mention is made of how they have banned books in schools and restricted rights of women to make their own health decisions.

It is too early to tell, but these issues are probably more important than a fraction of a percent on a tax.

We will know sometime soon which way the U-Hauls really traveled.

Scott D. Stevens

Charlton

Why was report on Santos fraud ignored



The Republican party’s “red wave” turned out to be a trickle, but it was enough for the GOP to gain control of the House.

The AP reported that the margin was “razor-thin.” Actually, the GOP won by only five points.

Four downstate Democratic candidates lost to GOP opponents, one of whom, George Santos, won election by fraud.

The Democrats in NY3 didn’t do their opposition research. The New York Times uncovered discrepancies in Santos’ resume. Yet the report was ignored. Why?

Wally Truesdell

Gloversville

Prefer composting to embalming process



I’m writing in response to Al Zanger’s Jan. 6 letter, (“Human composting is a sickening idea.”)

When someone dies, it is a sad time for those who remain and left with what to do with the body to honor the person who inhabited it.

In times past, before the body was laid to rest in the ground, the body was on view in the home for the mourners to pay respects.

It was custom to have fragrant flowers to mask the inevitable smell of decomposition.

Some customs involve a pyre or some other form of combustion. Also there is mummification.

Either way, it is society figuring out what to do with a body no longer viable.

Today, the funeral home washes the body with disinfectant, massages limbs to relieve any muscles and joints that have stiffened as a result of rigor mortis, glues the eyelids in place, closes the jaw by sewing or wires, removes blood from the veins, and pumps embalming fluid through the arteries.

Next, the lower abdomen of the deceased is cut open slightly, and a sharp surgical instrument called a trocar is inserted into the incision.

The trocar and other tools are used inside the body to puncture the organs in the abdomen and chest cavity to drain them of fluid and gas before injecting embalming fluid into them. The incision is sutured closed.

I would prefer to simply give my unadulterated body back to replenish the earth which has sustained me throughout my life.

Sandra J. Natale

Saratoga Springs

America’s ship being sunk by tyranny



Walt Whitman wrote the beautiful poem, “O Captain, My Captain,” mourning the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

He portrayed Lincoln as the captain who brought his ship to safe harbor, who helped his country fulfill the promise of “liberty and justice for all,” but whose death was the ultimate sacrifice for that effort.

What would Lincoln, one of the earliest Republicans, say about the demise of his once-great party after Kevin McCarthy’s almost complete capitulation to the lunatic fringe in his bid for House Speaker?

What verses would Whitman use to mourn the death of values like integrity and honesty? What could he write to condemn the utter dismissal of the “greater good” in favor of the “greater me?”

Today’s Republican Party has no “captain.” It is a ship without a rudder, a craft with a mutinous crew, and their weakness threatens the ability of our government to function.

The rest of us, citizens who want our democracy to remain afloat, must be ever vigilant because the possibility that the whole fleet may be dragged down by tyranny is all too real.

The sharks are circling. The seas are tumultuous. Be very wary one and all.

Patricia Devine

Ballston Spa

Guidelines needed to reduce ER problems



The emergency room crisis is a nightmare for those in need of care and staff.

I was recently brought by ambulance to Ellis ER presenting with a potentially serious problem. I was brought into the overcrowded emergency waiting room and left in a wheelchair for 10 hours before being brought to a bed and 12 hours before seeing a doctor.

While waiting, I listened, talked with others and observed. One patient with an IV lay on the floor, writhing in pain.

Elderly individuals waiting 8-9 hours with potentially serious issues were exhausted, thirsty and hungry. Unfilled empty beds in the ER due to limited staff.

Two or three nurses, a receptionist and security “managed” the waiting room.

It was war zone triage. Two doctors stretched thin. Staff in the ER (not the waiting area) were attentive, kind, and thorough.

This multifaceted problem could be mitigated. A best practice guide could be created to inform people of other healthcare options.

Much of the ER was clogged with people who could have been treated efficiently and quicker elsewhere.

One needed a covid test for work, another had orthopedic issues, one a small cut. Ambulance abuse was rampant, minimizing the significance of actual emergency patients.

A best practice guideline, one document, providing the locations, hours, capabilities and resources for free clinics, local doctors who accept Medicaid, and urgent care facilities of various kinds and Medicaid covered transportation options would mitigate the overcrowded and abuse ER issues.

Cheryl Bach

Burnt Hills

