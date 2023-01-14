Northville girls’ basketball defeats Gloversville

NORTHVILLE — After a heartbreaking Western Athletic Conference loss to Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons on Wednesday, Northville bounced back with a 51-44 victory over Gloversville in non-league girls’ basketball action Friday night at Northville High School.

Northville coach Justin Fitzpatrick said the Falcons were able to adjust to the Gloversville defense in the second half, something they did not do against Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons.

“We just spent time talking about how we found adjustments,” he said. “Last time, we couldn’t find the adjustments. We played against a defense tonight that we are not familiar with, but we found a way to ride it out and get it done. Girls stepped up that don’t normally get a lot of minutes because of the changes we had to make, and they found a way to win.”

Gloversville forwards Zoie Tesi and Shiasia Williams dominated under the boards in the opening half, scoring 20 of the Dragons’ 26 first-half points and combining for 14 rebounds.

Northville stayed close and took its first lead of the game with 2:50 left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Keira Mackey to cap off an 8-0 run with a 22-21 lead.

Lucia Bouchard answered for Gloversville hitting a 3-pointer to help the Dragons carry a slim 26-24 halftime lead into the locker room.

The Falcons’ Sophia Reidell tied the game at 26 just 45 seconds into the third quarter before Bouchard again hit a 3-pointer and Williams laid the ball in to build a 31-26 advantage.

Northville took advantage of a pair of turnovers by the Dragons to tie the game at 31 on a basket and two free throws from Hailey Monroe and a free throw from Reidell.

Gretchen Forsey celebrated her birthday by hitting a layup to give the Falcons a lead they would not relinquish, 33-31, with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

Gloversville cut the lead to a single point on a Tesi basket in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but the Falcons responded with back-to-back threes from Ciara Thompson to build a 44-37 lead.

Angelina Christman connected on a 3-pointer for Gloversville to cut the lead to 44-40, but could not get any closer as Monroe and Thompson closed out the game with a combined seven points to secure the 51-44 non-league victory.

Monroe finished with 23 points, including a 15-for-17 effort from the free-throw line, while Thompson had 10 points and Mackey chipped in with nine for the Falcons.

“I appreciate Hailey’s leadership on the court,” Frederick said. “We were trying to find a way to space the floor and attack long range and driving to the hoop.”

Tesi finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds for Gloversville, while Williams pulled down 16 rebounds to go with seven points and Bouchard hit a pair of 3-pointers in her seven point effort.

Gloversville (1-8 overall) will return to Foothills Council action Monday at home against Broadalbin-Perth, while Northville (9-4 overall) will travel to play Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville in a WAC contest on Wednesday.

Gloversville 13 13 9 9 — 44

Northville 9 15 14 13 — 51

Gloversville scoring: Tesi 11-1-23, Christman 2-0-5, Williams 3-1-7, Bouchard 2-1-7, Strauser 1-0-2. Northville scoring: Hoffman 2-0-4, Reidell 1-1-3, Mackey 4-0-9, Thompson 3-1-10, Monroe 5-13-23, Forsey 1-0-2. Scoring totals: Gloversville 19-3-44. Northville 16-15-51.

