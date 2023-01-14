School basketball: Antoine leads big comeback for Schalmont girls

The Schalmont girls’ basketball team shook off a cold first quarter and came back behind 31 points from Karissa Antoine to beat Ichabod Crane 53-48 in the Colonial Council on Friday night.

Antoine scored just two points in the first quarter, when the Riders went ahead 18-6.

The Sabres trailed by 10 at halftime, but outscored Ichabod Crane 35-20 in the second half, including 17-12 in the fourth quarter.

Antoine made two 3-pointers, was 5-for-6 from the free throw line and scored 15 of Schalmont’s fourth-quarter points. She totaled 22 points in the second half.

Arianna Brandon added 11 points for the Sabres.

Carolina Williams led Ichabod Crane with 24 points.

Sophia Bologna made six 3-pointers and scored 35 points as Holy Names defeated Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 65-51.

Cobleskill-Richmondville did not give up a point in the first half and defeated Lansingburgh 59-18. Meghan Ellis led the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Claudia Walrath and Riley France each scored 10.

SARATOGA’S CHUDY SCORES 37

Tash Chudy erupted for 37 points and 11 rebounds to lead Saratoga Springs to a 65-52 victory over Columbia in Suburban Council girls’ basketball.

Sophie Bissaillon led the Blue Devils with 16 points, and Alivia Landy scored 14.

Bri Carey scored 22 points to help Shenendehowa defeat Guilderland 77-57. Kaleigh Montanez added 14 for Shen, and Destiny Pipino led Guilderland with 15 points.

Bethlehem built a 36-16 halftime lead and went on to defeat Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 62-30. Grace O’Connor scored 12 points for the Spartans.

Colonie defeated Schenectady 65-24, as Bella Franchi scored 17 points for Colonie and Jayla Tyler added 13.

Taylor Holohan scored 22 points as Averill Park defeated Shaker 57-33.

Albany topped Troy 77-26, as Tahliyah Braxton led the Falcons with 18 points. Shonyae Edmonds had 13 points and seven rebounds for Albany, and Azera Gates had 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

In a non-league game, Ashlee Stevens scored 21 points, and McKenzie Schwenk had 14 as Berne-Knox-Westerlo topper Mekeel Christian Academy 60-27.

Hailey Monroe scored 23 points to lead Northville past Gloversville 51-44. Zoie Tesi scored 123 points for the Red Dragons.

VERDILE LEADS BALLSTON SPA BOYS

Nicholas Verdile scored 28 points to lead Ballston Spa to a 62-51 victory over Christian Brothers Academy in Suburban Council boys’ basketball.

Ben Phillips scored 15 points for the Scotties. Oreo Odutayo led the Brothers with 16 points, and JT Vogel and Matt Sgambati each scored 10.

Bethlehem topped Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 69-54, as Caden Bernardo and Kieran Barnes each scored 20 points for the Eagles. Jackson Frame led the Spartans with 16 points.

Drew Ronovech scored 19 points to lead Shaker to a 48-38 victory over Averill Park. Brady Mazzeo scored 12 points for Averill Park.

Albany defeated Troy 81-74, as Malachi Perry scored 24 points and Deavion Springsteen scored 22 for the Falcons.

Stetson Merritt led Troy with 28 points.

In the Colonial Council, Cohoes got past Mohonasen 60-54 behind 29 points from Marquay Tanksley. Dylan Coats scored 14 points for Mohonasen, and Andrew batcher scored 12.

Lansingburgh topped Cobleskill-Richmondville 79-57, as Wesley McIntyre scored 27 points and James Oliver scored 19 for the Knights.

Ethan Wade led Cobleskill with 18 points, Zowen Collins scored 16 and Nick Peterson added 15 points.

BISHOP GIBBONS ROLLS

Zakahria Archie scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons to an 85-47 victory over Middleburgh in Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball.

Esiasyn Starr scored 18 points for the Golden Knights, who broke it open with a 26-8 third quarter, Jaquare Jones scored 13 points and Dequawn Gheen added 12.

Antonio Fairley and Zach Herget each scored 24 points as Canajoharie squeaked past OESJ 60-57.

OESJ made a comeback by outscoring Canajoharie 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

Colten Christensen scored 18 points, and Collin Eakin scored 17 for OESJ.

Fonda-Fultonville took a 32-8 halftime lead and defeated Galway 50-21. Nate Mycek led a balanced offense with eight points for Fonda.

Duanesburg rolled past Northville 68-22 as Jeffrey Mulhern scored 15 points for the Eagles, and Kyle Williams scored 10.

In the Foothills Council, Gloversville topped Glens Falls 70-66, as Mariano Dicaterino scored 20 points for the Dragons and James Collar scored 14.

Kellen Driscoll led Glens Falls with 22 points.

Queensbury topped Broadalbin-Perth 69-41. Ethan Starr scored 14 points for the Spartans, and Landon Russom led the Patriots with 14 points.

South Glens Falls edged Johnstown 46-44 as Brady Smith scored 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Braden Jones led the Sir Bills with 14 points, and Maddox Pedrick scored 11.

Luke Sherman scored 18 points for Schuylerville as the Black Horses held off Scotia-Glenville 45-43.

Eddie Bradt led the Tartans with 13 points.

