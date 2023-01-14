With the promise of education aid comes concerns about the future

Local school leaders this past week were relieved to learn Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to follow through on her commitment to fully fund education foundation aid as part of the next state budget, but expressed concerns about the future of school funding at a time when inflation and talk of a possible recession continue to loom large.

Hochul, a Democrat just beginning her first full term, committed to increasing foundation aid by $2.7 billion as part of an education package laid out in her State of the State plan, making good on a promise she made two years ago to fully fund the historically underfunded education aid not long after ascending to the governorship following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The infusion of money, which would build on increases seen over the past two years, including $1.6 billion approved as part of the current state budget, would bring foundation aid spending to more than $24 billion, and inject millions in new revenue to local schools still grappling with pandemic-induced learning loss and soaring operation costs that have impacted everything from building maintenance, programming and basic supplies such as toilet paper.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. “That’s definitely promising because we develop plans based on securing some of that funding in terms of maintaining the work with our academic improvements and some of the things we want to do operationally within the district.”

Soler, like many superintendents throughout the region, was optimistic about the prospect of increased funding heading into budget season, but became concerned after the worst inflation in four decades meant the cost to fully fund foundation aid increased by $800 million than what was originally projected.

But district leaders are already raising concerns about the future of education aid in the years ahead, particularly as inflation remains high and talks of a recession gain momentum.

If all goes accordingly, the Schenectady City School District, which is hoping to move forward with a $300 million capital project, is expected to receive more than $146.5 million in foundation aid for the 2023-24 academic year — a $16 million increase from the current fiscal year.

The state’s Legislature must still approve a spending plan, which is due at the end of March. The governor is expected to unveil a proposal by the end of the month, setting off a months-long process that will likely see revisions before final approval.

But the early commitment to fully fund schools is a promising sign, according to Brian Fessler, the government relations director for the New York State School Boards Association.

Fessler said he fully expects foundation aid will be funded in the budget after the governor’s announcement, noting the Legislature typically adds to, rather than chips away at, education funding during the budget process.

“I would certainly be surprised if we see something move in a backwards direction on that issue,” he said.

A PROMISE FINALLY FULFILLED

Fessler said the infusion of aid comes at the right time for school districts, and should help alleviate pressures felt by local taxpayers, who are often asked to bear the brunt of funding gaps in the absence of state aid.

But the funding is long overdue, he said, noting that the foundation aid formula was first adopted in 2007 and has been historically underfunded for years, resulting in financial uncertainty for schools that, in some cases, were forced to slash programming or put off building maintenance in order to make ends meet.

The formula is complex and takes into account a number of factors – including student population, local property values, income and inflation, among other things – to determine a per-pupil price for education, Fessler said.

Hochul committed to fully funding the education aid as part of a settlement in a protracted legal fight brought by New Yorkers for Students’ Educational Rights. The settlement saw foundation aid increases over the past two years, and will culminate in schools finally being fully funded during the upcoming budget process.

“In the immediate term, it’s support for school districts to meet the current costs and continue to emerge from the pandemic, the academic and non-academic challenges associated with that,” Fessler said. “But, more broadly — and from a state-policy standpoint — it’s fulfilling a commitment that first began more than 15 years ago.”

At the Mohonasen Central School District, the increase in aid is welcome news for Superintendent Shannon Shine, who oversees a district where nearly half of its more than 2,700 students are facing financial struggles.

The district is expected to receive more than $12 million in foundation aid this year, a $4.6 million increase from last year.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Shine said. “This is exactly the news we were hoping for.”

The district is in the early stages of its budget process, but hopes to use the additional funds to bring a number of positions the district hired using one-time, coronavirus-relief federal funds over the last two years to address learning loss into its general budget.

The district – which is examining a $50 million capital project that could appear before district voters in May – hired 20 full-time equivalent employees using the funds, with the hope of keeping 10 of those positions, including music teachers, social workers and librarians, after the grants were exhausted. The remaining positions were expected to fill address learning loss on a temporary basis.

But the possibility of permanently hiring on additional staff is more of a reality now, Shine said. The district is in the early stages of evaluating each position and whether they’ve been effective at bolstering student learning outcomes, noting administrators will have to prove results if they hope to keep the positions.

“Now I have a group of teachers and [teaching assistants] who are wondering, ‘Will I have this job here at Mohonasen next year? Could this be a probationary position on a tenure track?’” Shine said. “I can speak preliminarily and say, ‘Yes, some of them will be.’”

LOOKING AHEAD

But while school districts begin planning out budgets for the upcoming academic year that would need to be approved by voters in May, officials are already looking ahead to the 2024-25 academic year where the prospect of school funding — and the state of the economy — remain unclear.

Inflation is continuing to tick down, slowly but surely, but remains high year-over-year, prompting concerns about a possible recession in the months ahead, even as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in an attempt to right the economy.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in prices over time, fell by 0.1% last month, bringing the inflation total to 6.5% over the last 12 months, the smallest increase since October 2021, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

An uncertain economic outlook will likely make budgeting a difficult process for the years ahead. On top of that, Fessler said questions remain about how the state will fund education aid moving forward, noting there’s been talk about overhauling the foundation aid formula — a move that has the backing of the School Boards Association and other education groups.

Complicating matters further is the millions of dollars in coronavirus relief that some district’s have relied on in the past two year to fund

teaching positions and pay for expenses outside their general budget. Districts have until 2024 to spend the funds, which means that a safety net that some schools have relied on to pay expenses will be going away, Fessler said.

“The uneasiness looking at a future, when those dollars aren’t there, can cause some concern or some questions,” Fessler said.

Locally, district leaders said they focused the one-time fund on one-time expenses, such as new equipment, and were more concerned about state funding in the years ahead.

It’s a complex issue, according to L. Oliver Robinson, superintendent of the Shenendehowa Central School District.

The district is expected to receive $42.3 million in foundation aid this year, an increase of more than $5.1 million from the current year, which he said will help take pressure off taxpayers, the primary source of revenue for the district.

Robinson said the past two years of foundation aid increases has allowed the district the ability to complete long-term financial planning for the first time, injecting a sense of certainty in what has been an otherwise uncertain process.

But with the governor committing to fund education aid for the upcoming academic year, Robinson said he is paying close attention to possible changes for the 2024-25 academic year and beyond.

“The bigger issue . . . is what happens beyond 2024, because a part of this conversation, too, is to look at the funding formula, and revise that formula,” Robinson said. “So what does that look like becomes a major question for us.”

Robinson — the leader of one of the largest school district in the region — said any changes to the formula can’t just look at the number of students enrolled in a district, but must consider the support needed to ensure students are successful. That means additional funding for special education and English as a second language and those to ensure college readiness.

“This conversation is so comprehensive,” he said.

In Schenectady, Soler said it’s time the state moves past its current formula and begin looking at what it would take to have resources such as mental health counselors and librarians, as well as costly academic supports that will improve learning outcomes inside all schools.

“My hope,” Soler said, “is that the conversation is not so much a formula conversation, but more a conversation about what do kids deserve to have.”

