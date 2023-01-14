Woerner, Saratoga Chamber hopes high amid CDTA merger talks

SARATOGA SPRINGS — While merger talks proceed between the Capital District Transportation Authority and Greater Glens Falls Transit, local stakeholders envision a new bridge between two markets.

Conversations over the amalgamation are expected to conclude at some point this year after more than a year in the works. Should both entities merge, an alternative route between Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls could be in the cards, reported authority spokesperson Jaime Kazlo.

“I’m hopeful that by having a northern terminus in Glens Falls, it will start to give us a mechanism to build in transit between Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs and to push things north,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Already connecting Albany to Glens Falls is the 11-year-old Northway Express, a weekday-limited, $4 minimum route (CDTA’s regular fare rate is $1.50). The express route stops once in Congress Park five times a day.

GGFT has one $1 route traversing Glens Falls and Moreau, its southernmost point. The route dates back to the 1980s.

“I don’t know to what extent there’s a workforce demand for a commuter bus” between Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, said Woerner. “That’s the question. Perhaps now that we’ve got Glens Falls as part of the Albany Med system, that starts to increase the demand for commuter transit between those two points, but I think the organizational model, again, I think facilitates those conversations.”

Saratoga Hospital has been an affiliate of Albany Med since 2017.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus hopes that a CDTA-GGFT merger could mean transit accessibility near the hamlet of Gurn Spring, an area home to SUNY Adirondack’s Saratoga Road campus and several corporate distribution centers.

Overall, Shimkus hopes that a merged system could loosen up a tight labor market, as well as reduce the need for transit assigned by the Saratoga County Department of Social Services.

Before entering the chamber in 2010, Shimkus ran the Glens Falls-based Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Again, that disconnect between Glens Falls Transit and CDTA makes it nearly impossible if you live in Warren County, but your job is in Saratoga County or if you live in Saratoga County and your job is in Warren County, you have no public transportation option,” Shimkus said. “So hopefully this helps us link employers with employees.”

CDTA with more than 750 employees and a $101 million annual budget. GGFT holds a $2.1 million budget and employs 25 workers, and seasonally operates as far north as Bolton Landing.

The larger began its history in the early 1970s with the takeover of United Traction Co, Fifth Avenue Bus Co, Schenectady Transit Co. and eventually the Albany-Nassau Bus Co. The public corporation recently expanded operations into Montgomery County.

Much like the latter county, any shift in service providers would eventually require approval from Warren County, Saratoga County and Washington County.

“Not a ton to report on that right now, but I say they are still positive and outgoing, so I’m sure there’s much more to come in 2023 with what that looks like for CDTA and Glens Falls Transit — but very positive,” Kazlo said.

CDTA’s bike share program in 2021 launched alongside the Warren County Bikeway in Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls in coordination with GGFT in 2021. The authority hopes to double the number of CDPHP Cycle! bicycles in the Amsterdam area bike program come April.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at [email protected] or 518-527-7659. Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil

Categories: News, Saratoga County