FORT HUNTER — Stabilization of the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site is underway through a $1.7 million project announced last week by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“We are thrilled to be able to undertake this important project and preserve this engineering landmark for the enjoyment of all New Yorkers,” said state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid in a prepared statement.

The aqueduct was originally constructed to carry the enlarged Erie Canal over the Schoharie Creek in the 1840s, in order to keep commerce flowing despite the unmanageable waterway that was prone to flooding that caused costly traffic closures.

“It was one of the larger engineering projects of the enlarged canal,” said Paul Banks, site manager at Schoharie Crossing.

After falling into disuse following the emergence of the modern state Canal System, the eastern end of the aqueduct was removed to prevent ice jams and obstructions to the flow of the Schoharie Creek around 1941.

Several of the remaining arches that once supported the canal and towpath collapsed in subsequent decades. Past preservation work has helped keep six out of the original 14 arches standing until now.

“Over the decades more and more arches have collapsed,” Banks said. “It has deteriorated to the point we need another stabilization project, which will help hold up the aqueduct for hopefully another 40 or 50 years.”

The ongoing stabilization project will involve extensive repairs to the aqueduct’s foundation and structure. A new reinforced concrete buttress will be constructed on a micropile foundation, drilled deep next to the sixth arch, in order to carry the unbalanced load exerted on the support furthest out in the waterway in order to stabilize the structure.

Other masonry repair will be performed and protections taken against erosion or undermining of the structure from the creek. The project will also involve installation of new interpretive signs to educate visitors about the site’s history.

“This stabilization project ensures the aqueduct will continue to stand as a reminder of our state’s remarkable history and engineering achievements, for both New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience,” said Brian Stratton, director of the state Canal Corporation, in a prepared statement.

The aqueduct is the most popular site at Schoharie Crossing, often attracting visitors to spend time at the “idyllic” recreational area, Banks said.

“A lot of people like to come and enjoy it not just because of the recreational value, but the historic value as well,” Banks said. “It’s such an iconic image of the Erie Canal in the middle of the state site that’s devoted to really reminding people of the importance of Erie Canal history.”

Preserving the aqueduct is integral to maintaining the unique historic features that are viewable at Schoharie Crossing.

“This site is significant in the state, because we have really the only place where you can see part of the original canal, enlarged canal and modern barge canal within a few yards of each other,” Banks said.

Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, highlighted the timeliness of the stabilization work ahead of the Erie Canal’s bicentennial in 2025.

“This momentous project will offer hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Empire State Trail and Erie Canal opportunities to touch history, learn about the far-reaching impacts of New York’s canals, and witness the state’s stewardship of historic resources,” said Radliff in a prepared statement.

The ongoing project is being funded by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Environmental Protection Fund. Normal operations of the picnic area and boat launch at the site will resume after work is completed later this year.

