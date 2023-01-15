Article Audio:

EDINBURG — Jean Raymond never imagined uprooting her life in Stamford, Connecticut, to move to Edinburg, let alone eventually becoming the town supervisor.

However, this year she marks 36 years in the position, becoming the longest serving supervisor on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Will I do four more years? I don’t know,” she said. “I tell people jokingly but I kind of mean it, when I get to the point where I get up every day and I say I hate this job and I don’t want to go to work, it will be time to leave. I’m not there yet.”

In the mid-1970s, Raymond and her then-husband had built a second home in the town of around 1,300 people along Great Sacandaga Lake. While visiting the home one year, her husband announced plans to purchase the general store and move the family there. Eventually, Raymond would take over the store as a single mother and run it for 10 years before selling it.

In May 1987, people began suggesting Raymond run for town supervisor, following the announcement that then-Supervisor Marshall Robinson wouldn’t seek re-election.

By then the store had been sold, she had done everything around her house she wanted to and had gone to Fulton-Montgomery Community College thinking she might get into real estate.

She eventually decided real estate wasn’t the right avenue for her because she didn’t want to work nights and weekends and holidays.

She thought being a supervisor would be more like a part-time job.

“Apparently, I did not do my homework well,” she joked. “Because as it turned out, when all was said and done and I got elected, I worked nights, weekends, holidays and every day.”

She doesn’t regret it one bit though.

“I work with really amazing people,” she said, adding that being a supervisor is interesting and it’s what keeps her going.

“There’s always something new, there’s always something different,” she said. “I think what keeps people in office is you get an idea or you get started on something and it kind of becomes your project.”

Raymond has helped lead the way on a number of projects in the town over the past three decades.

One of the first things she did after getting elected was find a building in town to use for town offices.

“When I took office, nobody had an office in town; everybody worked out of her house,” she said.

She’s been the supervisor long enough to see the town build a new town hall, which employees moved into in July 2005.

In the late 1980 and early 1990s, as supervisor, she aided the town in the process of closing its landfill, which included an experiment with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to see if any of the landfill could be reclaimed. NYSERDA eventually determined nothing could be reclaimed. But during that time, Raymond was invited to sit on a state task force that eventually got the state to cover 90% of a town’s costs to close their landfill instead of 50%.

She’s also overseen the distribution of $2 million from Housing and Urban Development over the years to fix up housing in town.

One of her most notable actions as supervisor was getting the Batchellerville Bridge fixed.

“It took 18 years to get that done,” she said of the project, which cost $46 million.

The 3,000 foot-long bridge was a primary route for people to travel and if it hadn’t been fixed, there a 35-mile long detour would have been necessary.

“If the bridge was closed, I think it would have destroyed the town.”

Now, Raymond is looking at finishing her next projects: A park and an addition to a nature trail in town.

During the county’s Board of Supervisors organizational meeting, Chairman Theodore T. Kusnierz Jr. recognized Raymond and her accomplishments over the years. He shared similar sentiments Thursday as he did at that meeting.

“On behalf of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, I congratulate and thank Supervisor Jean Raymond for her more than three decades of service to the residents of Saratoga County,” he said. “During her tenure, she has been instrumental in helping the Board to enact policies that have made our county a desirable place for families to raise their children and a sought-after place for companies to do business. She has also been a trusted advisor to many past and present supervisors throughout her years of public service and we look forward to her future years of service.”

Raymond said a willingness to listen and learn is what has helped her over the years. But Raymond, a Republican, said she also sets politics aside to focus on the needs of her constituents.

“I think when you run for public office, you run on a political line, but I think once you serve in public office, you serve all the people,” she said. “You leave the political stuff at the door when you come to work. I try to not bring anything political to work.”

