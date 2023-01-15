Article Audio:

LOOKING AHEAD – With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

POET LAUREATE TO BE NAMED

The Saratoga Springs City Council is expected to name Joseph Bruchac as the city’s first poet laureate at its council meeting Tuesday evening. A committee was created over the summer to determine who would get the position. As the poet laureate, Bruchac would be responsible for writing Saratoga-specific poems, presenting poems at events and working on a major project that the poet will both plan and execute. Bruchac is the author of more than 120 books for both adults and children and is known for his work regarding Indigenous people.

— Shenandoah Briere

DUANESBURG SCHOOLS HOLDING PUBLIC SAFETY FORUM

The Duanesburg Central School District will hold a public safety forum on Tuesday. The discussion will give an overview of the district’s safety policies and procedures, as well an overview on various safety upgrades the district has made in recent months. Members of the district’s mental health and wellness team will also be in attendance to explain their role and discuss what resources are available for students and families. Questions can be submitted in advance of the meeting via a Google Form by visiting: http://bit.ly/3GTzjsp.

The meeting will take place at the Duanesburg Jr.-Sr. High School on Jan. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Joe Bena Hall, 163 School Drive, Delanson.

— Chad Arnold

WINTER FEST AT GRAFTON

Grafton Lakes State Park is gearing up this week for Winter Fest on Saturday. Running from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., it’ll feature a guided snowshoe outing, free snowmobile rides and crafts. It’s the largest annual event that the park hosts and the day includes ice skating and horse-drawn wagon rides, as well as balloon animals and refreshments.

A Polar Plunge will kick off the main events at 11:30 a.m., with a prize given to the swimmer with the silliest costume. For more information, visit Grafton Lakes State Park on Facebook.

— Indiana Nash

SCHENECTADY CONNECTS JOB FAIR

Schenectady Connects and the New York state Department of Labor will host a career fair on Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Center City Lobby at 433 State St. in Schenectady. Job seekers can explore local careers and find out about local businesses that are hiring. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring their resumes. Job seekers can call either (518) 344-2737 or (518) 631-2257 to reach Schenectady Connects for resume writing assistance.

— Ted Remsnyder

CLIFTON PARK’S GOT TALENT REGISTRATION

Clifton Park residents and Shen Students may register for this year’s Clifton Park’s Got Talent show through Friday, Jan. 20. Contestants will receive confirmation by Jan. 25. Performances are limited to three minutes, and participants must supply their own music and accessories. This year’s show will be held during the Town of Clifton Park Winter Fest at Clifton Park Center Mall on Staurday, Feb. 11. Questions can be directed to the Office of Parks and Recreation at 518-371-6667 or [email protected]

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Rotterdam, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County