GLENVILLE – Longtime Glenville Town Board member and Deputy Supervisor Gina Wierzbowski has resigned from her position. The board expects to be able to fill the position in the near future.

Wierzbowski, who has been on the board for 12 years, cited a new job for her resignation.

“I have been working towards completing my bachelor’s degree for the past couple of years,” Wierzbowski said, a first responder. “I have accepted a position that more aligns with my career goals, and it’s still a public service, just in a different capacity.”

Wierzbowski declined to go into further detail about what her new job would be. She has served as deputy supervisor for the town since 2018. Her last day with the board will Jan. 22.

She said a main focus of the board when she joined the Town Board was economic development and improving the quality of life for residents.

“Even looking at Town Center, when I took office Kmart was a deserted storefront and there was very little commercial traffic within that corridor and now you can eat in several different places,” she saud. “You have a choice of things to do, places to shop. Local business owners have come in, small business owners have come in and really revitalized that whole area.”

The Town Board has also made a number of improvements to its parks during Wierzbowski’s tenure. When she took office people mostly went to Maalwyck Park for Highland Soccer, she said.

“The Highland Soccer program was really the impetus for us to jump off and start looking at other things we needed to bring to the park to make it more enjoyable for all the residents,” Wierzbowski said. ”The inclusive playground was something that I had thought for many years that we should have, and we finally have that.”

The growth of the town and ways for residents to be able to enjoy the town are among some of the work Wierzbowski has found most gratifying, she said. A favorite part was meeting with residents and being present in the community, Wierzbowski said.

“It’s been an honor to serve the residents of the town of Glenville, and the village of Scotia,” Wierzbowski said. ”The friendships I’ve made and the people that I’ve met have made me a better person. And, it’s helped me to realize my passion lies in helping others. This experience has been increasingly rewarding, and I would do it all over again if I had the chance.”

The remaining four board members will appoint a new member to fill the remainder of Wierzbowski’s term, ideally by the end of January, Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle explained.

He said there has been a number of people who would be interested in the position.

Koetzle said he and Wierzbowski were able to work very well together. Wierzbowski came to the board when she was appointed to Koetzle’s seat after he became supervisor.

“I’m going to miss her a lot,” Koetzle said. “She brought a lot to the board, her public safety experience, she was our liaison to emergency services and she was just a very, very effective board member. She always put Glenville and the community first, and I always respected and admired that. We wish her well, we know this is a good opportunity for her, and we know that it’s time for her to do something different.”

The individual appointed to the board would fill the remainder of Wierzbowski’ s term, which ends at the end of 2023. To continue in the post, that person would have to win this November’s election to a four-year-term.

“We anticipate whoever does get named to that, will run in November for re-election,” Koetzle said.

