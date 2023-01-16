Letters to the Editor Monday, Jan. 16 – Two from readers on Niskayuna and Schenectady

Article Audio:

Nisky taxpayers deserve answers



The Gazette on Jan. 5 published an article (“Bill will allow 4 officers to get full retirement benefits,”) regarding four Niskayuna police officers receiving enhanced retirement benefits. Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni claimed she made this a priority because it was unresolved for too long.

However, she failed to mention Assembly bill A7642 was introduced on May 19, 2021, and former Councilwoman McGraw and then-Supervisor Yasmine Syed together lobbied both Assemblyman Phil Steck and Sen. Jim Tedisco to pass the bill.

That was long before Puccioni was elected.

She also failed to mention the $712,000 town payment is taxpayer’s money.

It is not the cost-sharing agreement McGraw was negotiating with the police leadership.

Puccioni claims in some distant future the town will benefit.

Board members also parroted this claim.

Who will be held accountable if there is no benefit to the town? No one. Why is this political gift better than using the funds to cut taxes?

Michael McPartlon, who chaired the police committee for years, supported the Landry administration’s claim that it was not the town’s fault and never pushed to have this rectified or investigated.

Claims were made that letters were sent to the employees urging them to sign up for the proper plan. If true, these letters should be on file. Two separate court decisions never cited the town was at fault. There are questions the taxpayers have a right to ask.

Were letters sent to the employees? Why did McPartlon agree with the Landry administration for years and then suddenly vote to spend this eye-popping amount of taxpayers’ dollars?

I doubt these questions will ever be answered.

Linda Rizzo

Niskayuna

Let each decide own post-death option



This is in response to the Jan. 6 letter (“Human composting is a sickening idea,”) from Al Zanger.

Al commented on how the governor and legislative members are allowing human composting. In his words, “I find this sick, and these people should resign or be impeached for mental illness.”

We are all entitled to choose how we would like our remains to be handled upon our death.

No other person should be allowed to comment on this choice. My brother has chosen human composting and I support him 100%. The world needs more people like my brother.

Liz Beaudoin

Schenectady

